Wake Forest law clinic helps correct veteran's military record after nearly 70 years of injustice

Eighteen steps is all it took to alter James Brown’s life.

He’d just returned to the front lines in Korea with the U.S. Army’s 45th Infantry Division — one of the Army’s few fully integrated units — after spending 57 days in a military hospital recovering from shrapnel wounds.

Brown had noticed what he considered to be a tactical safety issue. As he’d been trained, he followed the chain of command by first approaching his platoon leader to raise his concern. The platoon leader, a white officer, ignored Brown several times and refused his request to speak to the company commander.

In the heat of that moment, the 19-year-old Brown, who is Black, took 18 steps in the direction of the company commander.

And for that, he was court-martialed on the spot and given a 30-minute trial in a tent near the battlefield. He was given a dishonorable discharge, denied a Purple Heart and his combat infantry badge and sent home in disgrace.

For nearly 70 years, Brown lived with that injustice and denied his status as a veteran. He wasn’t allowed benefits and privileges large and small — such things as access to medical care at the VA, being able to use the GI Bill or even wearing his uniform to a parade.

Until the Wake Forest School of Law’s Veterans Legal Clinic intervened.

Status restored

At a news conference held Friday afternoon in the lobby of the Wake Forest School of Law, Brown, 89, smiled and patiently answered questions about what it felt like to be forced to wait so long for justice.

The Army, after reviewing some 700 pages of documents, records and legal briefs compiled by adjunct professor Eleanor Morales, the director of the clinic, and a pair of law students, overturned that long ago court martial in record time.

Brown’s discharge was upgraded to honorable and he received at long last the Purple Heart and his combat infantry badge. He was recognized on the field Saturday night at halftime of the Wake Forest-North Carolina football game.

But more important to Brown, his status as a veteran was fully reinstated.

“To begin with, I never held any animosity or anger in my heart against the country I served,” Brown said, clutching tightly a folded U.S. flag in one hand and a leather binder holding his discharge. “I joined honorably, and I am leaving honorably.”

When Brown joined in 1950, the Army — and the military in general — was far different than what it is today.

President Harry Truman had only ordered the military integrated in 1948, and that took some getting used to in services beholden to tradition. Black soldiers often had to outperform by some measure white colleagues to receive the same recognition and respect.

Remember, Jackie Robinson — then a lieutenant in the U.S. Army — was court martialed, too, in 1944 for refusing to go to the back of a military bus.

Still, Brown, who was inspired by his brother and a brother-in-law he greatly admired, enlisted in1950 when he was 17.

In March 1952, he found himself in Korea as a 19-year-old infantry soldier. He was wounded in the shoulder and leg by shrapnel from a grenade while on a night patrol and would spend nearly two months in Japan recuperating.

Not long after returning to the front, Brown decided to take those 18 steps in an attempt to voice his concerns, and he paid a heavy price.

He was charged with disobeying a superior commissioned officer and cowardly conduct before the enemy.

With little to no due process, he was found guilty. The cowardly conduct charge was dismissed on appeal, but the dishonorable discharge would stand.

“I considered it a bad decision (by the Army), but if I had to do it again today, I would do it again,” Brown said.

Morales, who took over as director of the Veterans Legal Clinic in 2020, saw it as something more sinister and unbefitting of the modern U.S. Army.

“What Mr. Brown endured was so difficult,” said Morales, an officer in the Army Reserves. “Frankly, it was fueled by racism.”

Never gave up

Not long after Brown left the service, he immersed himself in civilian life.

In 1964, he moved to Maryland and took a job as a longshoreman working in the port of Baltimore. He retired in 1994 and eventually made his way to Bolivia, N.C., where he lives today with his wife Hattie.

He’d mostly given up hope of overturning the decision about his discharge. But while watching a football game, he said, a nephew asked about his scars and planted a seed about trying again.

One thing led to another and Brown eventually connected with Morales, a young professor that he repeatedly referred to as “my angel.”

Morales and law students Ashley Willard and William Crotty, who did a great deal of the research and grunt work, dug in deep using the Freedom of Information Act to painstaking piece together records to support Brown’s claim.

“I lost a lot of my records in a flood,” Brown said.

Compounding that was the fact that a large number of the military’s own records were lost to a fire in 1973 at a warehouse in St. Louis.

“It’s a long story,” Morales said. “The bottom line is we saw an opportunity to work with Mr. Brown. It’s such a testament to his resilience and his ability to never give up.”

Willard and Crotty, who’ve both passed the bar exam, saw something else that inspired them to devote extra time during a stressful last year in school — a rare opportunity to right a true injustice.

“It was very easy to get motivated to want to help Mr. Brown,” Crotty said.

They filed a 700-page petition with the Army Board for Correction of Military Records in December 2021 and received word in May that it had been granted. Brown formally received his Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge on Friday.

“That’s a record time,” Morales said.

Better late than never for Brown.

Being able to finally wear his awards means a great deal to him, obviously. He harbors no ill will toward the Army or the country he swore to defend.

He hasn’t lost sleep over a wrongful denial of benefits, either. Neither does he have any hate in his heart toward that officer who refused his request nor a rush to judgment in the field.

“God gave me the patience, the peace of mind and the understanding to get through it,” Brown said. “The Bible teaches that no matter how people treat you, you’ll be judged by how you treat others.”

He does want one thing from the Army now.

When his time comes, Brown said, he would like to be buried in the Arlington National Cemetery.

“Thanks to my angel, that’s now possible,” Brown said. “My country has recognized me.”

