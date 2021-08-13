Wake Forest medical school gains $15.2 million grant for Alzheimer's research

Metabolic and vascular disorders are powerful modifiable factors that may contribute to the transitions from normal aging to mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s, Craft said.

More than 70% of adults over the age of 50 in the Southeast have prediabetes, diabetes or hypertension.

These disorders increase the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia through complex interactions that are poorly understood.

Some of the research includes studying special diet and nutrition interventions, such as a modified ketogenic diet, as a potential treatment for mild cognitive impairment.

Other studies are looking at specific blood pressure and diabetes medications that not only treat those conditions, "but seem to have an impact on the brain that may prevent Alzheimer’s from developing as quickly," Craft said.

Another area of focus is to understand the role health disparities and social determinants play in influencing the risk for Alzheimer’s. That goal is to study individuals from underrepresented groups and rural areas who are twice as likely to develop dementia, and have high rates of diabetes and vascular disease.