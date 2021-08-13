Wake Forest medical school gains $15.2 million grant for Alzheimer's research

Wake Forest School of Medicine has received a five-year, $15.2 million National Institutes of Health grant to support its research center for Alzheimer’s disease.
The school launched its Alzheimer’s Disease Core Center in October 2016 after receiving an $8.7 million NIH grant.
It is among 31 research centers financed by NIH and serves the Southeast, which has the highest per capita rates of Alzheimer’s and other age-related cognitive disorders in the United States.
The Alzheimer’s research center serves as a complement to the J. Paul Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention.
The research centers' mission is "translating research advances into improved diagnosis and care for people with the disease, as well as working to find a treatment or ways to prevent Alzheimer's and other types of dementia."
“Our primary focus will be on finding ways to prevent the disease by identifying it at the very earliest stages when interventions could likely make the biggest difference," Suzanne Craft, the Wake research center's director and a professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine, said.
"We also hope to learn more about how common medical conditions, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, can increase the risk for Alzheimer’s, and how better addressing those conditions may prevent or delay its development.”
Metabolic and vascular disorders are powerful modifiable factors that may contribute to the transitions from normal aging to mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s, Craft said.
More than 70% of adults over the age of 50 in the Southeast have prediabetes, diabetes or hypertension.
These disorders increase the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia through complex interactions that are poorly understood.
Some of the research includes studying special diet and nutrition interventions, such as a modified ketogenic diet, as a potential treatment for mild cognitive impairment.
Other studies are looking at specific blood pressure and diabetes medications that not only treat those conditions, "but seem to have an impact on the brain that may prevent Alzheimer’s from developing as quickly," Craft said.
Another area of focus is to understand the role health disparities and social determinants play in influencing the risk for Alzheimer’s. That goal is to study individuals from underrepresented groups and rural areas who are twice as likely to develop dementia, and have high rates of diabetes and vascular disease.
Craft said the center also will develop educational programs about Alzheimer’s and dementia for health care professionals, patients and their family members, as well as the community at large.
“Using precision medicine, we hope to be able to identify the predictors of dementia and Alzheimer’s and by doing so, prevent or delay the disease and optimize healthy brain aging,” Craft said.
Associate directors of the Wake Forest Alzheimer Disease Core Center are Dr. Jeff D. Williamson, professor and section chief of gerontology and geriatric medicine, and Laura Baker, associate professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine.
The NIH grant is just the latest that the medical school and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center have received in recent years.
In February 2019, Wake Forest Baptist gained a $28 million grant for studying whether lifestyle choices can help older adults stay mentally sharp.
The grant comes from the Alzheimer’s Association. It is part of a $35 million national project known as U.S. Pointer.
The project compares the effects of two lifestyle interventions on brain health in older adults who may be at risk for memory loss in the future.
Participants in one group were handed a lifestyle program that best fits their own needs and schedules, Wake Forest Baptist said.
Participants in the other group follow a specific program that includes weekly healthy lifestyle activities.
Both groups are encouraged to include more physical and cognitive activity and a healthier diet into their lives. They will receive regular monitoring of blood pressure and other health measurements.
