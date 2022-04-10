Wake Forest medical school gains $2.5 million federal grant to study cancer of the appendix

Wake Forest School of Medicine has received a $2.5 million federal health-care grant to study cancer of the appendix, which affects only 1 in 100,000 people in the United States annually.

However, because it’s so rare, the medical school said there’s limited research to help guide treatment decisions.

The grant comes from the National Cancer Institute to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“Because the appendix is part of the gastrointestinal system, appendiceal cancers have traditionally been treated in the same way as colon cancer,” said Lance Miller, associate professor of cancer biology at the medical school and co-principal investigator of the study.

“We’re learning that these cancers are molecularly very different. By increasing our molecular understanding of appendiceal cancer, we hope to have greater insight on how best to treat, which will lead to better outcomes.”

Appendiceal cancer is often diagnosed at late stages when it has already spread throughout the peritoneal cavity, the space within the abdomen that contains the stomach, liver and intestines.

As a result, current treatment options are limited.

One treatment for patients with appendiceal tumors with spread to the peritoneal cavity is cytoreductive surgery with hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy.

The procedure involves surgically removing the cancerous tumors, followed by the administration of heated chemotherapy directly into the abdomen to kill any residual cancer cells. Baptist was among the first U.S. hospitals to offer the procedure in 1991.

“A major challenge is that some patients respond well to (the procedure), and some do not,” said Dr. Konstantinos Votanopoulos, professor of surgery and director of the Wake Forest Organoid Research Center and a co-principal investigator of the study.

That center offers, in collaboration with the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, therapy for patients.

“(The procedure) is an aggressive, yet often effective, treatment in prolonging survival, but we don’t know how patients will respond ahead of time.”

Votanopoulos said the grant will support three objectives.

Researchers will build on previous research to develop a genetic test that will help identify patients who will benefit from the procedure.

Researchers will study gene expression patterns of high-grade tumors and how they impact survival.

The grant will support the use of patient-derived tumor organoids to study how mutations in the cancer might make a tumor more sensitive or resistant to certain chemotherapy drugs.

The creation of an organoid begins with a tissue biopsy of a tumor.

Cells from this biopsy are then used to grow three-dimensional, patient-specific tumor organoids in the lab.

By exposing the organoids to various chemotherapy drugs and observing their response, scientists can possibly predict how a patient will respond to treatment.

“This research has the potential to create new possibilities for personalized medicine in the treatment of appendiceal cancer,” Miller said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.