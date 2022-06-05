Wake Forest medical school gains $9 million federal grant to study 'love and cuddle' drug

Scientists at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have received a $9 million federal health care to study whether oxytocin — known as "the love hormone" — can be an effective pain treatment.

In this instance, love relates more to the bonding of mother and child after birth, rather than sexual connotations.

According to Harvard Health, oxytocin is produced in the hypothalamus and released into the bloodstream by the pituitary gland.

Because its main function is to facilitate and/or induce labor and a breast-feeding function between mother and child, it also has been termed as the "cuddle drug."

The five-year grant comes from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Oxytocin has been shown to have anxiety-reducing and trust-enhancing effects in small studies in rodents and humans. But Wake Forest medical school researchers said how that function actually works is not understood.

Researchers will target potential clinical uses of oxytocin as a pain therapeutic and potential disease-modifying agent to prevent the transition from acute to chronic pain, according to Thomas Martin, a Wake Forest professor of anesthesiology.

“Normally, when people have an injury or surgery, they experience some level of pain related to it,” Martin said.

“For most it goes away, but for some it becomes chronic pain."

What makes oxytocin intriguing, Martin said, is that "the risk of pain becoming chronic after a cesarean is very low, possibly due to the secretion of oxytocin, and is much lower than with other types of abdominal surgery."

"This suggests that oxytocin may have a protective role to alter the process of chronic pain development after injury or surgery, as well as have the potential to be not just an acute analgesic, but a disease-modifying therapeutic.”

Dr. James Eisenach, a Wake Forest professor of anesthesiology, said another goal is determining what would be the relevant doses for patients.

The next step for researchers is to design a clinical trial with people having types of surgery that frequently result in a high percentage of chronic pain, such as knee or joint replacements.

