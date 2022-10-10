Wake Forest medical school gains national grant for heart failure research

Wake Forest School of Medicine has been awarded a five-year federal grant targeting cardiac rehabilitation that could be worth up to $30 million.

The grant comes from the National Institute of Aging. It is being targeted at research in advance of testing a novel rehabilitation program designed for older patients hospitalized for heart failure.

The trial includes 20 sites across the country, including Atrium Health's facilities at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte.

Recruitment is expected to begin in early 2023.

Heart failure, a condition in which the heart is not pumping blood and oxygen efficiently, affects more than 6 million adults in the U.S. It is the leading cause of hospitalization among older persons.

The Wake medical school is collaborating with Duke University, Thomas Jefferson University and their partner institutions.

In particular, the universities will lead a Phase III trial to examine whether a novel physical rehabilitation intervention will reduce rehospitalizations and mortality in patients hospitalized for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

Ejection fraction refers to the contraction ability of the heart.

HFpEF is the most common form of heart failure in older persons.

Unfortunately, these frail patients have poor outcomes, and there are few proven treatments available.

“Our previous research, published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that our novel intervention significantly improves physical function in these patients,” said Dr. Dalane Kitzman, Wake Forest professor of cardiovascular medicine.

“We hope a larger trial will show that the intervention also reduces the likelihood of repeat hospitalization and death.”

Kitzman said these patients’ physical function is exacerbated by their hospital experience and bedrest, and the severe deficits often persist long after discharge, and without specialized help, patients often never recover fully.

The intervention program, which is individually tailored, involves strength, balance, endurance and mobility training exercises.

The program is implemented as early in the hospital stay as possible and transitions to an outpatient facility for three sessions a week for 12 weeks and then continues with exercise at home.

In the previous study, researchers found that hospitalized older patients with acute heart failure had significant gains in physical function, including balance, mobility, strength, endurance and in quality of life, compared with those receiving usual care.

But, the number of participants was too small to determine if the intervention also improved the important outcomes of frequent rehospitalization and death.

Importantly, the benefit appeared to be greatest in patients who had HFpEF. This larger study will focus on this important subgroup of patients, who were also the frailest and had the most severe disability.

“These patients with acute HFpEF don’t have many treatment options because most treatments previously tested have not been effective," Kitzman said.

"These results could change clinical practice and improve the health of this high-risk population.”