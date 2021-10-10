Wake Forest medical school joins national youth concussion study

However, many hits to the head don’t reach the level of a concussion, often without immediate symptoms.

There is rising concern that youth football players who experience these collisions in practices and games may be vulnerable to their cumulative effects.

With the increase in awareness of concussions in youth sports, most prominently in football, but also in girls and boys soccer, wrestling and basketball, there’s a growing debate about when is the right time to allow children to play sports.

Some youth football leagues have cut back on practice time devoted to full contact.

Many local and state youth soccer associations stopped allowing players younger than 12 to head the ball in hopes of reducing the potential impact of blows to the head jostling their still-developing brains.

Other study results

A September 2017 study of football helmets by Wake Forest Baptist researchers found that youth players may be at more risk for harm to their brains in situations where there are multiple participants in a tackle or during tackling drills.

That study also was published in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics.