Wake Forest medical school joins national youth concussion study

Wake Forest School of Medicine will participate in a $10 million grant program that represents an extension of its youth concussion studies.
Wake Forest is in a coalition of 13 medical schools and hospitals participating in the Four Corners Youth Consortium.
The five-year project is titled Concussion Assessment, Research and Education for Kids, or CARE4Kids.
The study is being funded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. It is being led by the UCLA Steve Tisch BrainSPORT program.
More than 3 million Americans are diagnosed with concussions annually.
Symptoms continue to affect 30% of patients three months after injury, with adolescents experiencing an even higher risk of delayed recovery.
Chronic migraine headaches, learning and memory problems, exercise intolerance, sleep disturbances, anxiety and depressed mood are common symptoms.
Researchers will use advanced brain imaging and blood tests to explore biological markers — changes in blood pressure, heart rate and pupil reactivity — that could predict which youngsters will develop persistent symptoms after concussion.
The goal is to enroll more than 1,300 children nationwide. Wake Forest said there are plans to have about 240 children ages 11 to 18 participate locally.
Principal investigators for the Wake Forest part of the study include: Dr. Scott Otallah, an assistant professor of neurology; Dr. David Popoli, an assistant professor of orthopaedics and rehabilitation, pediatrics; and Dr. Chris Miles, associate professor, family and community medicine.
“We have an incredible multi-disciplinary team that will help the consortium find a better way to answer the first question every teen with a concussion has: ‘When will I feel better?’ ” Otallah said.
Otallah said the study will include contributions from sports medicine physicians, neurologists, biomedical engineers, neuropsychologists and neuro-radiologists.
The study will unfold in two phases.
The first part will evaluate children with concussion to identify a set of biomarkers predictive of persistent post-concussion symptoms.
The second is to confirm that these biomarkers accurately predict prolonged symptoms in a second group of children who have been diagnosed with concussion.
“Using objective tests to accurately predict recovery can lead to earlier, more effective interventions and serve as a foundation for innovative new treatments,” said Dr. Christopher Giza, M.D., director of the UCLA Steve Tisch BrainSport program.
Concussion expertise
The Wake Forest medical school, often involving the Virginia Tech-Wake Forest University Center for Injury Biomechanics, has been studying concussions and repetitive head injuries in youth and high school football since 2009.
For example, research released July 5 determined that head impacts experienced during practice are associated with changes in brain imaging over multiple seasons.
The research, conducted in collaboration with University of Texas Southwestern, is published in the June 15 issue of the Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics.
“Although we need more studies to fully understand what the measured changes mean, from a public health perspective, it is motivation to further reduce head impact drills used during practice in youth football,” said Jill Urban, the study’s lead author and an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Wake Forest medical school.
The previous Wake Forest medical school study was released in December 2018. That study determined that repetitive blows to the head can result in changes even after just one season.
About 20% of U.S. youths have experienced at least one concussion in their lifetime, according to a 2016 national health-care report published in the Journal of American Medical Association.
Players who show signs of concussion typically are removed from play.
However, many hits to the head don’t reach the level of a concussion, often without immediate symptoms.
There is rising concern that youth football players who experience these collisions in practices and games may be vulnerable to their cumulative effects.
With the increase in awareness of concussions in youth sports, most prominently in football, but also in girls and boys soccer, wrestling and basketball, there’s a growing debate about when is the right time to allow children to play sports.
Some youth football leagues have cut back on practice time devoted to full contact.
Many local and state youth soccer associations stopped allowing players younger than 12 to head the ball in hopes of reducing the potential impact of blows to the head jostling their still-developing brains.
Other study results
A September 2017 study of football helmets by Wake Forest Baptist researchers found that youth players may be at more risk for harm to their brains in situations where there are multiple participants in a tackle or during tackling drills.
That study also was published in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics.
It was concentrated on examining the differences in the number, location and magnitude of head impacts experienced by nine local 11-year-olds participating in 11 practice drills.
The drills are dummy/sled tackling; install; special teams; multiplayer tackle; Oklahoma; one-on-one; open-field tackling; passing; position skill work; scrimmage; and tackling stations.
A description of each drill can be found at http://thejns.org/doi/full/10.3171/2017.5.PEDS16627 and clicking on tables.
