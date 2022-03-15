Wake Forest medical school plans collaboration with French university

The first local ripple effect from Atrium Health's partnership with French medical groups involves the University of Strasbourg in France and Wake Forest University.
The universities said Tuesday they have signed a letter of intent "to explore opportunities to engage in education and research collaborations," along with Wake Forest School of Medicine and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
Any physical presence would be based in downtown Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter.
It is the first time Strasbourg has participated in this type of academic collaboration with a U.S. university since its founding in 1621.
The universities said the catalyst behind the potential collaboration is Atrium landing French institute IRCAD as the first outside tenant for its innovation district in midtown Charlotte.
IRCAD is a research and training institute for surgeons performing minimally invasive procedures. The institute trains more than 7,200 surgeons from around the world each year.
Atrium said the president of IRCAD has a relationship with the University of Strasbourg that led to the Wake Forest initiative.
The Wake Forest-Strasbourg relationship was initiated in part from a recent tour of Innovation Quarter facilities by Strasbourg president Michel Deneken.
The tour featured the Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, involving simulated surgical training, medical robotics and regenerative medicine research.
“I see that we can have very committed actions because here I found excellence in robotics and simulators, which are very important in my university," Deneken said in a statement. "I am glad that this great university here will now be a great partner.”
Wake Forest president Susan Wente said in a statement, "This is a great opportunity for what I would call radical collaboration."
“Between our two universities and multiple institutions, we can focus together on the future of education, research, health care and how to provide the very best to all of our societies, not just in Winston-Salem and Charlotte but, through the collaboration, across the world," she said.
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, Baptist's chief executive and medical school dean, said the potential collaboration could boost undergraduate education and scientific discovery.
"I can see that it is really going to help us accelerate that research corridor from Winston-Salem to Charlotte," Freischlag said.
