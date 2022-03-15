Wake Forest medical school plans collaboration with French university

The tour featured the Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education, involving simulated surgical training, medical robotics and regenerative medicine research.

“I see that we can have very committed actions because here I found excellence in robotics and simulators, which are very important in my university," Deneken said in a statement. "I am glad that this great university here will now be a great partner.”

Wake Forest president Susan Wente said in a statement, "This is a great opportunity for what I would call radical collaboration."

“Between our two universities and multiple institutions, we can focus together on the future of education, research, health care and how to provide the very best to all of our societies, not just in Winston-Salem and Charlotte but, through the collaboration, across the world," she said.

Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, Baptist's chief executive and medical school dean, said the potential collaboration could boost undergraduate education and scientific discovery.

"I can see that it is really going to help us accelerate that research corridor from Winston-Salem to Charlotte," Freischlag said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.