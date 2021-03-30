Wake Forest medical school ranked by U.S. News & World Report

Wake Forest School of Medicine announced Tuesday that it has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for its academic medicine programs.

The 2022 edition of Best Graduate Schools ranked the medical school at No. 48 in research, up from No. 52 last year, as well as being ranked in several categories.

The school’s physician-assistant program was ranked No. 7 and the nurse anesthesia program ranked No. 10. Both rankings have been unchanged since 2019.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Atrium Health have agreed to open a second medical school in Charlotte with the goal of having its first class of students in 2024.

