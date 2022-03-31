Wake Forest medical student's tweet makes waves. 'He had to get stuck twice' after gender ID comments, student posted.

Wake Forest University School of Medicine said Thursday it is reviewing a social media post by a student who described a patient's inflammatory comments on gender identity.

The student then tweeted, "I missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice."

The student's tweet, posted Tuesday and since deleted, has received national and global media attention, particularly from conservative-leaning outlets and tabloids as another example of the current culture war.

Twitter user K.Del, using the handle @kdel_2023 described the patient's comments this way: "I had a patient I was doing a blood draw on see my pronoun pin and loudly laugh to the staff, 'She/Her? Well, of course it is. What other pronouns even are there? It?'"

The medical school issued a statement in response to media inquiries about the tweet. Wake declined to identify the student.

“The actions described in this student’s social media post do not in any way reflect the quality of care and compassion that Wake Forest University School of Medicine strives to provide to our patients each and every day," according to the statement.

"We stand behind our values that include trust, excellence and a space where all belong, and we actively reinforce those values with learners and providers.

"While federal law does not permit us to share specific information, we are taking the proper measures to address this matter with the student; school leadership is involved.”

The student's tweet appears to have been in response to a post from Dr. Shirlene Oboubi, who also is a cartoonist and author, discussing transphobia.

Obuobi tweeted that her employee badge lists she/her pronouns:

"I'm cis, and I wear it to help my patients & colleagues who fall under the trans umbrella feel a little more comfy.

"In the last few weeks, several cis patients have berated me for it."

Some fiery responses to the student's tweet carry the hashtags "Boycott Wake medical school" and "Woke Forest," asking whether the medical school intends to compensate the patient and expel the student.

Twitter users also question whether the student should be charged with assault and whether the medical school's accreditation should be reviewed if it doesn't expel the student.

Other responses said the student made a mistake with the blood-drawing procedure and in posting her comments but that it shouldn't be allowed "to ruin her life and career."

