Jalen Johnson, a Wake Forest basketball player, writes out "BLM" in chalk for Black Lives Matter rally for Jacob Blake on Friday at Winston Square Park in Winston-Salem. Blake, who grew up partly in Winston-Salem, was shot seven times on Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wis.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Sam Lee Baladejo (left) and Abigail Garcia, students at UNC School of the Arts, applaud during a rally for Jacob Blake on Friday at Winston Square Park.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Olivia Moore, cofounder of Winston 4 Peace, records video of a speaker during the rally for Jacob Blake on Friday in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
West Forsyth High School seniors Gaby Ambros (left) and Edwin Salmeron listen to speakers during the rally for Jacob Blake.
About 300 people, including the Wake Forest University men's basketball team, attended a local protest Friday for Jacob Blake, a former Winston-Salem resident who was shot Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wis.
The Rev. Paul Robeson Ford, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue, led the attendees in chanting, "Say his name, Jacob Blake." The protest took place in Winston Square Park at 301 N. Marshall St.
"That's why we are out here today," Ford said. "That's why they were in Washington today."
Thousands of people attended Friday's Commitment March on Washington, D.C. that commemorated the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. March organizers and civil rights leaders demanded an end to police violence against Black people and reforms to law enforcement agencies nationwide.
Blake, 29, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer in Kenosha. A cellphone video shows part of Blake's encounter with police in which Black was getting into his minivan when Officer Rusten Sheskey of the Kenosha Police Department shot Blake in front of his three sons who were in the vehicle.
Blake is paralyzed after being wounded in his spinal cord, vertebrae, internal organs and his arm. He is being treated in a Milwaukee, Wis. hospital. His father told reporters this week that Blake is shackled by his leg to his hospital bed.
"There are a lot of people who don't understand why we say Black lives matter," Ford said to the audience. "We got to keep on saying, 'Black lives matter," until they do because Black lives never mattered too much in this country."
Ford compared the ordeal Jacob Blake is enduring to the jail-related death of John Neville last year in Forsyth County and the death of George Floyd on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd's back for nearly nine minutes.
Neville, 56, died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Dec. 4 of a brain injury after he asphyxiated at the Forsyth County Jail. Five detention officers and a nurse have charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
"John Neville was killed right here in Winston-Salem," Ford said. "John Neville got killed with a knee on his back. His family hasn't gotten justice."
Anthony Mathis Jr., a senior guard on the Wake Forest basketball team, said he and his teammates attended the protest to show support for Blake and the Winston-Salem community.
"It's important," said Mathis, a Louisville, Ky. resident. "This is a whole revolution, and hopefully, it will cause some change."
Mathis said he also attended the demonstration to show support for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville resident who was killed in March in an officer-involved shooting.
During Friday's protest, James "Jimmy" Quander of Winston-Salem, a criminal-defense attorney, said he is proud that the younger generation is protesting racial injustice in the country. Quander said he hopes older people will support young people in their push for change.
"We do need to keep saying that Black lives matter," Quander said. "We have to continue to show that we love this country, even though this country hasn't loved us back."
Nationwide, the criminal justice system is unfair because police routinely violate the constitutional rights of people of color , Quander said.
"It's an humanitarian issue," Quander said. "Until we get equality, we aren't going to stop."
Zuri Sweatt, a West Forsyth High School student, said that the Black Lives Matter slogan is personal for her.
"Black lives matter," Sweatt said. "My life matters. My father's life matters. My mother's life matters."
After the demonstration, Isaiah Mucius, a junior forward on Wake Forest's basketball team, said that when he has children, he doesn't want to tell them how to safely deal with police officers.
"I want just everybody to continue to fight, and (for) things to get better," said Mucius, a resident of East Patchogue, N.Y. "We all came out together, and I felt really proud of my team."
