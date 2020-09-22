Wake Forest president says he's 'confident' that university can stay on campus until Thanksgiving

WINSTON-SALEM — A month into the fall semester, Wake Forest University's president is "confident" that students will be able to stay on campus through Thanksgiving

President Nathan Hatch, in a message Monday to faculty and staff, said the private university's progress during the COVID-19 pandemic "so far has been very encouraging, and I believe that we can sustain it. ...

"I believe that if the first four weeks are any indication, I am confident that we have the ability to remain on campus to Thanksgiving," Hatch said. "Students want to be here, and we want them here."

Like many universities in the Triad and nationwide, Wake Forest will end in-person instruction at the Thanksgiving holiday as the weather turns colder and the cold and flu season begins. After the late November break, students will finish their fall semester classes remotely and take exams online in mid-December.

Wake Forest opened its fall semester last month with a mix of online, hybrid and face-to-face instruction. Hybrid classes blend both in-person and remote components.