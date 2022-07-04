Wake Forest regenerative institute gets $36 million for virus infection study

The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine has received a $36 million federal award to establish a research and development program to study the ways in which a virus will invade and infect humans.

The funding comes from U.S. Defense Department’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

The program is known by the acronym PATMOS, which stands for Pathogenesis and Toxicity Forecasting Using Multi-Organoid Systems.

The research involves using the institute’s Body-on-a-Chip platform to investigate the biochemical changes that take place in viral infections.

Body-on-a-Chip is defined as a miniaturized system of human organs that can model the body’s response to harmful agents, test the effects of new agents during drug discovery, and potentially help to develop potential therapies.

“The Body-on-a-Chip is an ideal platform for probing the ways in which a virus can infect specific human organs and tissues,” institute director Dr. Anthony Atala said.

“This proof-of-concept research program provides a valuable tool for development of a predictive algorithm to more quickly react to any type of viral threat.”

The platform consists of an advanced 3D model of human tissues or organs that provide a more realistic model than standard two-dimensional cultures.

Researchers said that by combining the biological data generated from Body-on-a-Chip with the computational power of machine learning and artificial intelligence, it should “produce a powerful tool that will find relationships between infection and human biology that have not been identified.”

The PATMOS program will infect the 3D organs, or organoids, with different viruses and analyze what happens throughout the course of an infection.

Biochemical changes taking place at the molecular and cellular level will be tracked, and the data fed into the artificial intelligence which will begin to learn the complicated interplay of these subtle changes.

Atala said the research will lay the foundation for the development of medical countermeasures, biomarkers of infection, and diagnostics.

“This work will provide valuable information that could lead to the identification of new ways to combat viral threats, and provide a significant advantage to our service members,” said institute researcher Patrick McNutt.

“In a human being, these subtle changes would occur days before the person begins to feel ill.”

In October 2019, the institute received $24 million in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for research using the technology as “a model to develop chemical injury treatments.”

Federal health officials want to determine whether organ-on-a-chip technology can assist in understanding injuries and fatalities caused by inhaled chlorine gas — a potential national security threat — and to develop treatments for those injuries.

The five-year grant includes a $13.5 million commitment for the first two years.

Before the grant was provided, the study of respiratory health, disease and biomedical interventions primarily is performed in animal models, or 2D cell culture models using human or animal cells.

Local researchers will work with Precision Medicine colleagues with expertise in genomics to identify the effects of chlorine gas and other toxic agents on the lungs, and to determine the usefulness of the organoid in developing treatments for the resulting lung injuries.

Chlorine gas was used as a weapon during the trench warfare fighting in World War I. In more recent times, it has been used repeatedly during the Syrian civil war.

The amount of chlorine manufactured in the U.S., along with its ready availability, makes this chemical a potential national security threat.

For example, in 2005 a train accident in Graniteville, S.C., caused a tank car containing chlorine gas to leak, resulting in nine deaths and at least 250 injuries.

Depending on the outcome of these early studies, BARDA and its partners may use organ-on-a-chip technology to test potential treatments for lung or other organ injuries that are caused by other chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) agents.

If used in developing products to treat or cure injuries or illnesses, organ-on-a-chip technology may reduce the number of animal studies needed for regulatory approval of these products. The need for fewer studies could reduce the development time and costs for many national security medical countermeasures.

BARDA’s chemical countermeasures program is engaged with 16 different partners to develop therapeutics to protect from and to treat injuries caused by a variety of chemical threats, including three other partners whose products are being tested to treat chlorine-related injuries.

