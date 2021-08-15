Wake Forest researcher suggests looking at breakthrough cases differently

Meanwhile, he said a breakthrough case between vaccinated individuals tends to produce what he is calling "a COVID cold" because it typically involves an upper respiratory tract infection that doesn't affect the body's organs as COVID does, "doesn't give you pneumonia or land you in the hospital."

Ohl said he is concerned that some vaccinated individuals are not getting tested when they show COVID-19 symptoms.

"Some people don't want to know if they have COVID if they get sick," Ohl said. "But, they need to get tested so we can do the contact tracing.

"That includes if you have been vaccinated because of breakthrough infections. That way you know what to do in your household and workplace ... so you don't give it to others.

"That's the transmission from a vaccinated person that we worry about," Ohl said.

Other risks

D’Agostino McGowan said that for the current occurrences of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, "there could be things about the vaccinated population that makes them more vulnerable, such as age or pre-existing conditions."