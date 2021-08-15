 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest researcher suggests looking at breakthrough cases differently
0 Comments
top story

Wake Forest researcher suggests looking at breakthrough cases differently

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wake Forest biostatistician Lucy D’Agostino McGowan discusses breakthrough cases

The rare COVID-19 breakthrough cases among vaccinated individuals have become a focal point over the past six weeks as the highly contagious delta variant continues its community spread.

As a result, "people may feel overly alarmed by the number of fully vaccinated people who are turning up among the infected," said Lucy D’Agostino McGowan, a Wake Forest University biostatistician who uses statistical tools to answer medical questions.

So much so that some unvaccinated individuals are citing those breakthrough occurrences as a reason, if not an excuse, for not getting a dose.

That sort of talk has prompted D’Agostino McGowan to apply a mathematical approach to demonstrate why those public-health concerns and misconceptions are overdone.

“Breakthrough cases can and do happen, and the delta variant is certainly presenting new challenges," D’Agostino McGowan said. "I want to know the probability of getting infected if I am vaccinated compared with the probability of getting infected if I am not vaccinated.

"When (the data is) looked at correctly, we see that the risk of severe illness is reduced for vaccinated individuals, and that there aren't a lot of vaccinated people in the hospital," she said.

D’Agostino McGowan said the confusion and misconceptions is coming mostly from "looking at the proportion of breakthrough cases among all infected, rather than among all vaccinated."

A CNN analysis last week of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supports McGowan's viewpoint.

The analysts determined that more than 99.99% of people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death.

Of the more than 164 million Americans fully vaccinated as of Aug. 2, fewer than 0.001% of those individuals, or 1,507, have died from COVID-19 related illnesses.

By comparison, the overall U.S. death total from COVID-19 related illnesses is more than 621,000, including 13,826 in North Carolina and 436 in Forsyth County.

In terms of case totals, the CDC has reported about 153,000 symptomatic breakthrough cases as of late July, which is less than one-tenth of 1% of those fully vaccinated. About 75% of those cases involve those ages 65 and older.

Proper perspective

In statistical terms, D’Agostino McGowan said "we need to flip the conditional" to gain the proper perspective.

According to Investopedia, conditional probability is defined as "the likelihood of an event or outcome occurring, based on the occurrence of a previous event or outcome.

"Conditional probability is calculated by multiplying the probability of the preceding event by the updated probability of the succeeding, or conditional, event."

D’Agostino McGowan said that "rather than reporting the percent of people who have gotten COVID-19 or been hospitalized among vaccinated people, the reporting tends to focus on the flip — the percent of vaccinated people among those who have gotten COVID-19 or been hospitalized."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She said that "one is useful for thinking about vaccine effectiveness and the other isn’t.

"The vaccines are very effective, but reports are not making this clear," she said.

Dr. Christopher Ohl discusses COVID breakthrough cases

Other viewpoints

The CDC, as well as local and state public-health officials, have said that at least 95% of current COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are occurring in the unvaccinated, those with just one of the two Moderna or Pfizer doses, or who are immunocompromised.

For example, Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said last week there have been few local cases of vaccinated people getting a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“The slower we are at people getting the vaccine, the virus can get ahead and potentially mutate into something even more contagious,” Swift said.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said that when breakthrough cases do occur, they are concerning when unvaccinated and immunocompromised individuals are exposed.

Meanwhile, he said a breakthrough case between vaccinated individuals tends to produce what he is calling "a COVID cold" because it typically involves an upper respiratory tract infection that doesn't affect the body's organs as COVID does, "doesn't give you pneumonia or land you in the hospital."

Ohl said he is concerned that some vaccinated individuals are not getting tested when they show COVID-19 symptoms.

"Some people don't want to know if they have COVID if they get sick," Ohl said. "But, they need to get tested so we can do the contact tracing.

"That includes if you have been vaccinated because of breakthrough infections. That way you know what to do in your household and workplace ... so you don't give it to others.

"That's the transmission from a vaccinated person that we worry about," Ohl said.

Other risks

D’Agostino McGowan said that for the current occurrences of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, "there could be things about the vaccinated population that makes them more vulnerable, such as age or pre-existing conditions."

She said unvaccinated individuals are vulnerable to infection and a serious case of COVID-19 regardless if they are exposed to someone vaccinated with a breakthrough case or unvaccinated.

D’Agostino McGowan said she understands those who have vaccinated may be getting frustrated because they are being asked to be more cautious in public setting primarily to protect the unvaccinated.

"When I am thinking about being more careful, I am thinking about in the context of those under age 12 who don't have the option to be vaccinated," D’Agostino McGowan said.

"I can see the frustration where it feels like people are having to change behavior for a group of people choosing not to be vaccinated. But there are a large number of people who are not making that choice, but just don't have another (medical) option at this point.

"It's worthwhile to be cautious for that group, too," she said. "The best thing you can do to keep yourself and your community safer is get vaccinated."

Lucy D'Agostino McGowan

Lucy D'Agostino McGowan

 Wake Forest University

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Vaccination events

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health resumed Friday providing a four-set of $25 gift cards to individuals getting their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The gift cards are available until supplies run out, which already has happened on Aug. 4 and Tuesday.

Vaccination events conducted by the county are scheduled for the following sites:

• 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sweet Holy Spirit Cathedral, 111 Back Forty Drive.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church Community Day Event, 149 Wheeler St.

• 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Bowman Gray Stadium Racing, South Parking Lot, 1250 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. First 100 adults that receive their first dose will get a free admission ticket for that night’s race.

• 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Shiloh Baptist Church, 916 E. 12th St.

Appointments are available at the health department, 799 N. Highland Ave., at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

Vaccination events conducted by other healthcare groups are scheduled for the following sites, but no gift cards are available:

• 8025 North Pointe Blvd., Suite 235: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 16-20; Aug. 23-27; and Aug. 30-31.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

COVID-19 tests are available at Novant's primary care and pediatric clinics for existing patients, as well as GoHealth Urgent Care clinics for everyone. Go to www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus for a list of COVID-19 testing locations.

Wake Forest Baptist Health said individuals who are sick, or who are unsure of the level of care they need, can always access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialists 24/7 through a video visit or by calling 844-938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test that can be conveniently scheduled at the drive-up testing site outside the Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

Triad. Northwest N.C. metrics

As of noon Friday, there have been at least 193,456 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region for the COVID-19 pandemic. That represents 17.5% of statewide cases.

There have been 2,650 reported deaths, representing 19.2% of the statewide total.

The breakdown by counties:

• Alamance: 20,202 cases; 289 deaths; 78,210 fully vaccinated (46% of total population).

• Alleghany: 1,138 cases; 5 deaths; 5,320 fully vaccinated (48% of total population).

• Ashe: 2,426 cases; 45 deaths; 11,635 fully vaccinated (43% of total population).

• Davidson: 18,397 cases; 209 deaths; 60,062 fully vaccinated (36% of total population).

• Davie: 4,574 cases; 43 deaths; 19,094 fully vaccinated (45% of total population).

• Forsyth: 38,568 cases; 436 deaths; 184,922 fully vaccinated (48% of total population).

• Guilford: 51,980 cases; 738 deaths; 269,299 fully vaccinated (50% of total population).

• Randolph: 16,389 cases; 239 deaths; 47,575 fully vaccinated (33% of total population).

• Rockingham: 8,678 cases; 181 deaths; 35,631 fully vaccinated (39% of total population).

• Stokes: 4,585 cases; 81 deaths; 16,449 fully vaccinated (36% of total population).

• Surry: 9,119 cases; 176 deaths; 29,099 fully vaccinated (41% of total population).

• Watauga: 5,216 cases; 33 deaths; 27,425 fully vaccinated (49% of total population).

• Wilkes: 7,702 cases; 119 deaths; 23,395 fully vaccinated (34% of total population).

• Yadkin: 4,482 cases; 56 deaths; 14,187 fully vaccinated (38% of total population).

Source: N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News