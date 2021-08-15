Wake Forest researcher suggests looking at breakthrough cases differently

Ohl said he is concerned that some vaccinated individuals are not getting tested when they show COVID-19 symptoms.

“Some people don’t want to know if they have COVID if they get sick,” Ohl said. “But, they need to get tested so we can do the contact tracing.

“That includes if you have been vaccinated because of breakthrough infections. That way you know what to do in your household and workplace ... so you don’t give it to others.

“That’s the transmission from a vaccinated person that we worry about,” Ohl said.

Other risks

D’Agostino McGowan said that for the current occurrences of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, “there could be things about the vaccinated population that makes them more vulnerable, such as age or pre-existing conditions.”

She said unvaccinated individuals are vulnerable to infection and a serious case of COVID-19 regardless if they are exposed to someone vaccinated with a breakthrough case or unvaccinated.

D’Agostino McGowan said she understands those who have vaccinated may be getting frustrated because they are being asked to be more cautious in public setting primarily to protect the unvaccinated.