The latest in a series of Alzheimer’s disease studies by Wake Forest University School of Medicine researchers found an enhanced connection between Alzheimer and Type 2 diabetes.

Previous studies by Wake Forest and other researchers have shown that individuals with Type 2 diabetes are at an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Wake researchers are trying to determine why that link exists.

In a report posted by JCI Insight, Wake Forest researchers said they have “uncovered a novel mechanism that shows increased sugar intake and elevations in blood glucose are sufficient to cause amyloid plaque buildup in the brain, which increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.”

Amyloid plaque is made up of toxic proteins in the brain.

Using a mouse model, the research team showed that more amyloid plaque forms when sugar water is given than when water is given.

They also found that elevations in blood sugar increase the production of amyloid-beta in the brain.

“This finding is significant because it demonstrates that consuming too much sugar is enough to cause amyloid plaque proliferation and increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Shannon Macauley, associate professor of physiology and pharmacology at the Wake Forrest medical school and principal investigator of the study.

The research team identified a metabolic sensor on neurons that link changes in metabolism with neuronal firing and amyloid-beta production.

The sensors are known as adenosine triphosphate-sensitive potassium channels.

Adenosine triphosphate, or ATP, is an energy source that all living cells need to survive. These channels sense how much energy is available for healthy function.

Disrupting these sensors changes how the brain works normally.

“Using genetic techniques in mice, we removed these sensors from the brain and showed that elevation in blood sugar no longer increased amyloid-beta levels or amyloid plaque formation,” Macauley said.

Researchers then explored the expression of these metabolic sensors in a human brain experiencing Alzheimer’s disease.

They found that the expression of these channels changes with an Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis.

According to Macauley, the study suggests that these metabolic sensors may play a role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease and could ultimately lead to new treatments.

Previous study

In October, the medical school received a $795,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Association to assist researchers into studying potential links between Type 2 diabetes and dementia.

The two-year grant comes from the association’s Part the Cloud global program.

Its goal is accelerating translation of findings from the laboratory, through trials, into possible therapies — “filling the gap in Alzheimer’s drug development by providing essential support for clinical studies.”

“Nearly 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Suzanne Craft, professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at the Wake Forest medical school. She also is director of the medical school’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

“With support from this grant, we hope to increase our knowledge in the development of much-needed innovative strategies for prevention and treatment,” Craft said.

Researchers will conduct a Phase II trial on empagliflozin, a drug used to lower blood sugar levels, and an intranasal insulin spray as potential treatments for mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease.

Insulin is a hormone that regulates the amount of sugar in the blood, but also plays an important role in brain health.

“We know Type 2 diabetes has been linked to an increased risk of dementia,” Craft said. “Many patients with Alzheimer’s disease also have insulin resistance.”

Craft previously led a trial that showed that intra-nasal insulin can slow memory loss in people with Alzheimer’s disease. The nasal spray is designed to deliver insulin directly to the brain without negatively impacting glucose levels.

This is the first known trial to study empagliflozin as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Sleep disturbance link

In July 2022, the medical school disclosed its involvement in a multi-site research collaboration exploring the role that brain inflammation may have in linking Alzheimer’s disease risk with sleep disturbance.

The other research teams are at University of California at Irvine and University of Wisconsin at Madison. Their research is featured in a report in the journal Sleep.

Brain inflammation, sleep disturbance and disrupted brain waves have been associated with Alzheimer’s disease, but the interactions among them have not been investigated.

Researchers say their discoveries to date may aid early detection and prevention efforts for Alzheimer’s by identifying novel treatment targets at preclinical stages.

The study examines whether inflammation had any effect on specific brain waves called “fast sleep spindles,” which have been shown to promote long-term memory retention.

Sleep disturbance has been linked to Alzheimer’s disease pathology in the brain, and studies have also indicated an association between sleep disturbance and inflammation.

Selectively disrupted fast-sleep spindles have been identified in normal aging, as well as preclinical stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

However, it has not been clear what causes this and what it means for memory impairment for older at-risk adults.