Wake Forest School of Medicine gets approval to open school in Charlotte

The planned Wake Forest School of Medicine campus in Charlotte has gained the approval of two key national medical educational accrediting groups.
Wake Forest and Atrium Health said Wednesday the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and Liaison Committee on Medical Education separately provided their approval of the plans.
More specifically, the Southern Association approved the 20-acre midtown instructional site, while the Liaison committee determined the medical school had adequate resources to support the school.
Atrium formed a partnership with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in 2019 with the intent of establishing a Charlotte medical school. It went on to acquire Wake Forest Baptist in October 2020.
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist and the medical school dean, said in March that construction will begin in the first quarter of 2022. The campus is scheduled to be ready for students in 2024.
The approvals allow the medical school to proceed with years three and four of the medical school curriculum in 2022. The medical school began in March sending students to Atrium's Carolinas Medical Center as part of its clerkship rotations that include providing care in the emergency department and operating rooms.
There are plans to start the first class with 48 students and a goal of up to 100 students in future classes.
The next step will be the medical school submitting an application to the Liaison committee in 2022 to seek approval to expand instruction for the program to include years one and two.
Eugene Woods, Atrium's president and chief executive, has said the medical school could have 1,600 educators and a diverse mix of 3,200 students.
Freischlag said Wednesday the approvals "ensure, on Day 1, our students are equipped with the purpose-driven knowledge, skills and experience they need to become successful caregivers and leaders in providing the best care for all.”
Campus details
Charlotte is the largest city in the U.S. without a four-year medical school, and the school has been long been a goal of the city’s civic and elected officials.
In February, Atrium unveiled illustrations of the planned campus, which is to feature a seven-story main building, a large tower and a fountain area.
Atrium has not disclosed how much it will spend on the medical school.
Woods has said the “total cost is evolving as we look at other partners who want to plant a flag here.”
The groups envision the medical school campus as the "nucleus for collaborative efforts in Charlotte that will bring about new innovations in health technology and research, much like the Innovation Quarter in Winston-Salem."
In August, Woods cited a study conducted by Pittsburgh health-care consultant Tripp Umbach that estimated the Charlotte medical school “could help generate more than 20,000 high-paying jobs and have a $2.5 billion economic impact” by 2040.
Third-party groups are expected to operate on or near a mixed-use campus that Woods said may attract Fortune 100 companies.
“We have a bold vision of where we want to go and the impact we want to make,” Woods said in a statement Wednesday.
Woods projected the two campuses of the medical school would become a top-10 medical research center in signature areas such as regenerative medicine, aging, cancer, cardiovascular and children’s services.
“By creating a diverse pipeline for bright, young minds, we will graduate the next generation of outstanding clinicians who have a deep passion for improving health, elevating hope and advancing healing — for all," Woods said.
Novant, UNC Health plans
There have now been two projects involving a Winston-Salem healthcare group and a Charlotte medical campus to win Liaison committee approval.
Novant Health Inc. said last week the Liaison committee determined that a planned UNC School of Medicine branch campus has "adequate resources” to proceed with training medical students at Presbyterian Medical Center.
UNC Health medical students are expected to beginning enrolling in February.
The systems unveiled in November what the medical school refers to a branch clinical campus in Charlotte.
There are similar campuses in Asheville and Wilmington, the latter featuring a Novant collaboration at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
The campus will provide UNC medical school curriculum to third- and fourth-year medical students, with a special focus on health equity led by Novant.
The Presbyterian campus will begin with nine students and has the capacity to educate up to 30 students per class.
Dr. Pam Oliver, president of Novant’s physician network, said the Charlotte campus “will offer the best of both worlds by combining UNC School of Medicine’s top-notch curriculum alongside instruction from Novant Health leaders dedicated to achieving health equity.”
The systems have discussed, but not disclosed, plans for a collaborative effort in the Winston-Salem market, also with a focus on “finding innovative solutions to enhance care in rural areas.”
