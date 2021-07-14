Wake Forest School of Medicine gets approval to open school in Charlotte

The next step will be the medical school submitting an application to the Liaison committee in 2022 to seek approval to expand instruction for the program to include years one and two.

Eugene Woods, Atrium's president and chief executive, has said the medical school could have 1,600 educators and a diverse mix of 3,200 students.

Freischlag said Wednesday the approvals "ensure, on Day 1, our students are equipped with the purpose-driven knowledge, skills and experience they need to become successful caregivers and leaders in providing the best care for all.”

Campus details

Charlotte is the largest city in the U.S. without a four-year medical school, and the school has been long been a goal of the city’s civic and elected officials.

In February, Atrium unveiled illustrations of the planned campus, which is to feature a seven-story main building, a large tower and a fountain area.

Atrium has not disclosed how much it will spend on the medical school.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Woods has said the “total cost is evolving as we look at other partners who want to plant a flag here.”