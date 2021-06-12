Wake Forest scientists win NASA vascular tissue challenge

Two teams of scientists from the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine have finished in first and second place in NASA’s Vascular Tissue challenge.

NASA said Wednesday that the prize competition “aims to accelerate tissue engineering innovations to benefit people on Earth today and space explorers in the future.”

Competing as teams Winston and WFIRM, the scientists used a different approach to create lab-grown human liver tissues that were strong enough to survive and function in ways similar to those inside the human body.

Team Winston, which finished first, will receive $300,000. It also has the opportunity to advance its research aboard the International Space Station’s U.S. National Laboratory. Team WFIRM, which was second, will receive $100,000.

The team leaders were Drs. James Yoo and Anthony Atala, and the team members were Colin Bishop, Sang Jin Lee, Young-Wook Moon and Kelsey Willson.

The teams each used a varied 3D printing technique to construct a cube-shaped tissue about one centimeter thick and capable of functioning for 30 days in the lab.

