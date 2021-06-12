Wake Forest scientists win NASA vascular tissue challenge

Two teams of scientists from the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine have finished in first and second place in NASA’s Vascular Tissue challenge.
NASA said Wednesday that the prize competition “aims to accelerate tissue engineering innovations to benefit people on Earth today and space explorers in the future.”
Competing as teams Winston and WFIRM, the scientists used a different approach to create lab-grown human liver tissues that were strong enough to survive and function in ways similar to those inside the human body.
Team Winston, which finished first, will receive $300,000. It also has the opportunity to advance its research aboard the International Space Station’s U.S. National Laboratory. Team WFIRM, which was second, will receive $100,000.
The team leaders were Drs. James Yoo and Anthony Atala, and the team members were Colin Bishop, Sang Jin Lee, Young-Wook Moon and Kelsey Willson.
The teams each used a varied 3D printing technique to construct a cube-shaped tissue about one centimeter thick and capable of functioning for 30 days in the lab.
“Vascularization of engineered solid organs like the liver is part of the Holy Grail pursuit of regenerative medicine,” Wake Forest Baptist said. “Being able to create organs with the needed blood vessel structure means the organs are supplied with needed nutrients and oxygen.”
According to NASA, the scientists’ research “may help enable the growth and long-term survival of thick three-dimensional tissues for research and therapeutic applications, and eventually organ bandages and replacements.”
“In the near term, they could accelerate pharmaceutical testing and disease modeling.
“While more advancements are needed to make it a reality, artificial organs developed from a patient’s own cells would change lives, reduce transplant waitlists, and help end the organ shortage.”
Tissues in the body rely on blood vessels to supply cells with nutrients and oxygen and remove metabolic waste — a process known as perfusion.
Because it is difficult to recreate this process in engineered tissue, NASA asked teams to develop and test strategies for making tissues with functional artificial blood vessels.
The winning teams used 3D printing technologies to create gel-like molds, or scaffolds, with a network of channels designed to maintain sufficient oxygen and nutrient levels to keep the constructed tissues alive for their 30-day trials, as specified in the challenge rules.
In space, the models could be used to study how radiation exposure affects the human body, document organ function in microgravity, and develop strategies to minimize damage to healthy cells while living or working in space.
Microgravity also may facilitate the creation of even larger and more complex engineered tissues that look and function more like those in the human body, compared to tissues constructed on Earth.
