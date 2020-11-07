Wake Forest turns to two hotels to house quarantined students

The Best Western Plus property had been used primarily to house students who arrive on campus and do not have a COVID test result and no known exposure to COVID. Students are required to stay at the hotel until their test result arrives.

The university said the off-campus hotel accommodations "is helping reduce the spread of COVID-19 among our campus population. As students complete the required quarantine or isolation period, they can return to campus."

The university said contract tracing, asymptomatic testing "and the cooperation of our students have helped us reduce the spread of COVID-19."

Accommodations

Wake Forest has been paying for the room at both hotels, but students are expected to pick up the cost if they want to stay at another hotel. The university did not provide a total rental cost for either hotel.

When rooms are available again at Best Western in June, the rate ranges from a discounted $104 up to $229 for a king-sized bed with a whirlpool available. The Hawthorne Inn website did not list rates for sold-out rooms.

Officials with Best Western or Hawthorne Inn, the latter owned by CN Hotels of Greensboro, did not respond to inquiries about the decision to rent their properties to the university.

