Wake Forest turns to two hotels to house quarantined students

Wake Forest University is housing students who need to be isolated or quarantined because of COVID-19 in two local hotels.
Most of the students are at the Best Western Plus at 3050 University Parkway, the university said.
However, a recent cluster of cases on and off the Reynolda campus led to increased use of the Hawthorne Inn at 420 High St. in the downtown area.
According to Wake Forest's COVID-19 dashboard, between 32 and 42 new cases were reported daily from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22.
Since then, the number of new daily case has ranged from 0 to 10. As of Friday, there were 43 active cases among students and staff.
"We began accommodating some students at the Hawthorne Inn in September, and that number increased some in the past 10 days," according to the statement.
There have been 403 COVID-19 cases at the university since students began returning to campus Aug. 17. The vast majority of cases have involved students.
Local students are allowed to quarantine at home. However, students with a roommate cannot self-quarantine on-campus.
As part of the university's "Our Way Forward" response to COVID-19, both hotels have been rented for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year.
The Best Western Plus property had been used primarily to house students who arrive on campus and do not have a COVID test result and no known exposure to COVID. Students are required to stay at the hotel until their test result arrives.
The university said the off-campus hotel accommodations "is helping reduce the spread of COVID-19 among our campus population. As students complete the required quarantine or isolation period, they can return to campus."
The university said contract tracing, asymptomatic testing "and the cooperation of our students have helped us reduce the spread of COVID-19."
Accommodations
Wake Forest has been paying for the room at both hotels, but students are expected to pick up the cost if they want to stay at another hotel. The university did not provide a total rental cost for either hotel.
When rooms are available again at Best Western in June, the rate ranges from a discounted $104 up to $229 for a king-sized bed with a whirlpool available. The Hawthorne Inn website did not list rates for sold-out rooms.
Officials with Best Western or Hawthorne Inn, the latter owned by CN Hotels of Greensboro, did not respond to inquiries about the decision to rent their properties to the university.
Isolated and quarantined students are roomed by themselves in the hotels. Wake Forest has on-site staff to assist with students on a daily basis with Deacon Dining providing three meals and other food supplies, and security staff on site 24/7.
Students have in-room Wi-Fi access and assistance from WFU Information Systems tech support.
"Many of the students’ classes are already online, so they are attending as they would from any other location, provided they are feeling well enough to do so," according to the statement.
"For those students enrolled in classes that meet in-person, faculty is making accommodations."
Two other private universities with students on campus — Duke and Elon — also are relying on renting hotel rooms to accommodate students requiring isolation and quarantine.
Duke said on its COVID-19 dashboard that there are two dorm options and The Lodge near Duke Hospital.
Elon allows students already in an individual room setting with a bathroom that they don't share to isolate or quarantine there. They are transferred to an on-campus dorm or a local hotel if they are in a room where they share a room or a bathroom.
Social gatherings the issue
The university said on the dashboard that "our experts believe that the increased infections on campus are caused by casual interactions with friends, social gatherings associated with some student organizations, and going out to bars and restaurants."
"Given this information, we can adjust our behavior in spaces where we know that spread is most likely to occur."
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said during his weekly COVID-19 update on Oct. 30 that the state Department of Health and Human Services reported the university's cases all at once on Oct. 24. There were 154 cases reported for Forsyth on Oct. 24.
Ohl said most of the university's COVID-19 cases "involved off-campus students and off-campus activities, and some transmission to on-campus students."
"The cases came back down again after isolating and quarantining a fair number of students in order to prevent further COVID transmissions," he said.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth County’s public health director, said it’s “very probable” the Phase Three reopening stage that began Oct. 2 played a role in the Wake Forest cluster.
Phase Three centered foremost on allowing private bars and nightclubs to have limited customer capacity outdoors.
“It’s just not the Wake Forest students, but other college students and the general population think that Phase Three meant we’re back to normal when that’s not true,” Swift said.
“A lot of our community has left their guard down.”
