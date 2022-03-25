Wake Forest University celebrates its 14th president Friday with inauguration ceremony

Wake Forest University formally welcomed Susan R. Wente as its 14th president with an installation ceremony Friday afternoon inside Wait Chapel.

Wente, who began her new role July 1, 2021, is the first woman to lead the university since its founding in Wake County in 1834. Those attending the ceremony gave her a standing ovation during her investiture.

"I am grateful for those who believed in me so that I could believe in myself, and I am forever indebted," Wente said during her inaugural address. "Your support inspires me to 'pay it forward' — I have been furnished with great opportunities through the transformative power of education, and thus, I am driven to create avenues for others to achieve their very best."

Wente succeeds President Emeritus Nathan O. Hatch, who was inaugurated as the university’s president on Oct. 20, 2005, and retired in June 2021.

Welcoming greetings to Wente were delivered during the ceremony by representatives of university staff, faculty, students, parents, alumni, and the community. Speakers also included Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson, and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, who shared a message from Gov. Roy Cooper, who was unable to attend.

Speakers praised Wente for her willingness to wholly embrace Wake Forest and the Winston-Salem community. Wake Forest's Board of Trustees Chairman Matthew King described Wente as well-informed, strategic, decisive and collaborative and expressed his confidence in the university's future.

In addition to thanking many for their support, Wente also announced a goal to raise the money needed by the end of 2022 to support 100 new scholarships as part of the "For Humanity" initiative.

"For humanity, for the good of society, Wake Forest must heed the call of our time," Wente said during her address. "We must step further forward and lead by example — by reckoning with our past to inform our future; by curating brave spaces for respectful dialogue; and by lowering barriers to opportunity for an even greater diversity of people and perspectives to live, learn and work here.

"We must eliminate that which precludes us from paying it forward," she said. "The value of Wake Forest must always be found in the value we bring to others."

After Wente's remarks, the Chamber Choir Sopranos and Altos sang "We Will Rise Up Together" before a poetry reading featuring Maya Angelou's "A Brave and Startling Truth" from senior Adarian Sneed.

Joshuah Brian Campbell was among those who attended the ceremony.

"I thought her address was fantastic," said Campbell, the director of music and arts for Wake's School of Divinity and director of the gospel choir. "I'm excited. I'm curious about the way she plans to engage the artistic and interdisciplinary communities."

Wente's installation is also being celebrated by students.

"All of us girls really love it," Lucy Kingma, a senior, said about the university's decision to welcome Wente as its first female president.

Carolina Oudet, a fellow senior, agreed and said the diversity in leadership at the university is especially important to students.

"It shows us how our workplace should be," Oudet said.

Alumni class representatives from the class of 1950 through the class of 2021 attended the ceremony, which was the culmination of a multi-day celebration.

Wake Forest officials announced Wente’s appointment as the university’s president in January 2021.

A biomedical scientist and a higher education leader, Wente previously served as Vanderbilt University’s provost and vice chancellor. She also took on the role of interim chancellor for 11 months and guided Vanderbilt’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 1984, Wente received a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry at the University of Iowa, according to her biography. Four years later, Wente received a doctorate in biochemistry from the University of California at Berkeley, Calif.

She began her teaching career at Washington University’s School of Medicine in St. Louis. She served on the faculty there from 1993 to 2002 before going to Vanderbilt.

For more about Wente and her inauguration, visit wente.inauguration.wfu.edu/.

