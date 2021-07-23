Wake Forest University hires Grammy and Oscar-nominated composer Joshuah Brian Campbell

Grammy and Oscar-nominated composer Joshuah Brian Campbell has joined Wake Forest University as director of music and arts at the School of Divinity and director of the University Gospel Choir.

Campbell will collaborate with choral groups from across the university to contribute to worship and concert experiences at Wake Forest. His role will include weekly worship at the School of Divinity and leading a university-wide Gospel Choir with music inspired by the African American sacred tradition.

During the spring of 2021, Campbell was an artist-in-residence at Wait Chapel. For several weeks he worked with students and alums of the Gospel Choir for the annual Easter service. Campbell returned to work with Christopher Gilliam, director of choral activities, for the undergraduate commencement ceremony at Truist Field.

"Joshuah’s musical direction in the recent Easter service at Wait Chapel and his gifted vocal contribution at Commencement is an indication of the breadth and depth he will bring to the musical offerings on our campus, and demonstrates his commitment to creative, collaborative leadership and disciplined artistry," Gilliam said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him as we develop the choral offerings on campus and ignite music at Wait Chapel.”