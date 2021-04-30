Wake Forest University is the only remaining defendant in wrongful-death lawsuit over 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU student. Trial is set for Nov. 1.

Before 2014, the university had a combined force of nine university and Winston-Salem police officers who monitored events at The Barn, which is located near Piccolo and Palmer residence halls.

In 2014, according to court papers filed by the plaintiff, Black and other minority students raised concerns that university police were racist in how they handled events hosted by minority students versus those held by white students. The criticism came after Wake Forest police shut down a party hosted by the Black fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi. A town hall was held and that led to the university police chief commissioning an independent study by Developmental Associations. Two law-enforcement veterans from the company did the study.

The study made a number of recommendations, including that large events such as The Barn should be heavily policed and that Wake Forest should spend more money on policing overall to ensure all events are policed as much as the ones at The Barn. The study also recommended against students solely planning and organizing major events, according to the lawsuit.