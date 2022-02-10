Wake Forest University's air quality was 7 times worse than EPA's 'hazardous' threshold during Weaver fire

No one has a perspective on the university’s experience during the fire quite like Stan Meiburg.

The director of Wake Forest’s graduate programs in sustainability spent nearly four decades at the EPA and was the agency’s acting deputy administrator from 2014 to 2017.

“It was very interesting to be on the other side of the table, and not being the one mobilizing the response,” said Meiburg, a 1975 Wake Forest graduate, in describing his experience during the Winston Weaver fire. “It also was gratifying to watch it unfold the way it’s supposed to unfold.”

That included the university’s response, he said.

He added that air-system improvements at Wake Forest facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic only reinforced the decision to keep students on campus during the fire.

“Making buildings safer through improved filtration made being inside (during the fire) even better than before,” Meiburg said.