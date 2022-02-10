Wake Forest University's air quality was 7 times worse than EPA's 'hazardous' threshold during Weaver fire

Early on a Wednesday morning, as a potentially explosive fire at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant raged in its third day, a light breeze continued to carry a pungent plume of blinding smoke southwest.
It had nowhere else to go.
When overnight temperatures plunged into the mid-20s, air near the ground cooled while air aloft remained warmer, creating what is known as a temperature inversion. The higher warm air acted as a virtual ceiling, trapping the lower cold air and preventing the smoke from rising into the atmosphere.
Instead, the plume followed the path of least resistance, a route that led directly to the Wake Forest University campus about 1.5 miles from the burning facility at 4440 Cherry St. where 500 tons of stored ammonium nitrate had threatened to trigger, in the words of Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo, “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history."
Between midnight and 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, an Environmental Protection Agency monitoring device set up at the university’s police station took more than 7,000 tests to measure levels of potentially unhealthy particles that had reached the campus after being released by the fire.
The average of those readings was 50 times higher than the EPA’s standard for “acceptable” air quality.
Even more alarming, those levels were seven times higher than what the agency deems “hazardous,” the point at which it recommends closing schools and workplaces, and evacuating affected neighborhoods.
“That’s ridiculously high,” said Andrew Grieshop, an associate professor in the Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering at N.C. State University who studies the effects of emissions and the links between pollution and climate change.
Stay or go?
Wake Forest was one of three fixed locations where EPA monitored for particulate matter in the early days of the fire.
Levels at the university were by far the highest.
The average reading during that first period of 1,750 micrograms per cubic meter was equal to what researchers have found firefighters face when battling the worst California wildfires.
In the next 12-hour period Feb. 2, the average reading fell to 550, but that was still more than twice the level considered hazardous by the EPA.
It would be the morning of Feb. 4, as shifting winds moved the main plume east, when particulate levels on campus finally fell to healthy levels.
While classes were canceled for several days, and some Wake Forest students and faculty members lived inside a voluntary evacuation area established within a 1-mile radius of the fire, the university — acting on the advice of local public health officials — never elected to completely clear the campus despite the extreme air quality conditions.
It was a public health decision also predicated on practicality, according to government and school officials involved
“In order to relocate, you have to get out into the air you’re trying to avoid,” explained Minor Barnette, director of the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection. “And for the most part, college students would expect to be healthy, generally, unless they have an underlying condition.”
Only an ‘irritant’
The EPA’s readings capture the volume of particulates measuring at least 2.5 micrometers. That’s 30 times smaller than the average human hair, according to the EPA, but large enough to impact health if ingested.
Air-handling systems in the university’s buildings are capable of capturing particles of that size and, in some cases, much smaller, said Stephen Fisenne, Wake Forest's director of environmental health and safety.
“For the safety of our community, it was important we rely on the expertise of the EPA and county officials,” he added. ”They are most experienced in emergency situations and can best judge the actions to be taken since they are involved directly with the incident.”
Particle-laden smoke is considered an “irritant” that can especially affect those with respiratory issues such as asthma and COPD. But local monitoring never revealed significant levels of potentially toxic airborne chemicals that may have posed a more imminent health threat and triggered a campus evacuation, Fisenne noted.
The county’s Barrette offered another reason for having Wake students stay put.
“Where the smoke is today might not be where the smoke will be tomorrow,” he explained. “You don’t want to wake up in the middle of it again.”
‘On the other side’
No one has a perspective on the university’s experience during the fire quite like Stan Meiburg.
The director of Wake Forest’s graduate programs in sustainability spent nearly four decades at the EPA and was the agency’s acting deputy administrator from 2014 to 2017.
“It was very interesting to be on the other side of the table, and not being the one mobilizing the response,” said Meiburg, a 1975 Wake Forest graduate, in describing his experience during the Winston Weaver fire. “It also was gratifying to watch it unfold the way it’s supposed to unfold.”
That included the university’s response, he said.
He added that air-system improvements at Wake Forest facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic only reinforced the decision to keep students on campus during the fire.
“Making buildings safer through improved filtration made being inside (during the fire) even better than before,” Meiburg said.
Grieshop, the N.C. State professor, noted that while particulate readings at Wake Forest were frighteningly high, the EPA’s severity thresholds were developed based on longer-term exposure.
“This is a shorter event,” he said. “Getting people to shelter inside was probably the right call.”
Fisenne, Wake Forest's director of environmental health and safety, agreed.
“There is no evidence to suggest any long-term health effects from a short-term exposure to smoke,” he said.
By Feb. 4, particulate levels on campus had plunged from 1,750 two days earlier to 3.6, easily below EPA’s threshold of 12 for the highest air quality.
But getting to that point meant making, then living with, some difficult decisions.
“This is complicated,” Barnette said. “There’s a lot going on here. But by working together, we got it right.”
