Wake Forest University's Hatch wins Long Leaf Pine award

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine to Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch.

The award is the highest honor that the state governor's office can give for achievement and service. Cooper presented the award to Hatch on Monday during the annual meeting of the presidents of North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU), of which Hatch is chair.

In presenting the award, Cooper recognized Hatch for his leadership — locally, in the state and beyond.

Hatch has served as Wake Forest’s president for nearly 16 years. He plans to retire on June 30.

NCICU President Hope Williams called Hatch "most deserving of this award" for his work in expanding academic programs and innovations to encourage economic growth.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine has been in existence since 1963. Persons named to the order become state "ambassadors," with their names and award dates recorded on a roster maintained by The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.

