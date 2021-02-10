Wake Forest using vacant rooms to quarantine students on campus. Move prompts complaints.

In efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on campus, Wake Forest University is using vacant rooms in its dormitories and apartments to quarantine students. Some students are complaining about it.
Zach Blackmon, the university's associate director of operations in its Office of Residential Life and Housing, distributed an email Tuesday to students who have a vacancy in their rooms, suites or apartments.
"In consultation with our public health experts, they have determined that these vacant single rooms can be utilized for quarantine-in-place," Blackmon said. "We wanted to make you aware that this space in your living unit could be used for a student to quarantine-in-place as needed. We realize some of you may already have students relocated to your living unit, and we apologize for not getting this information out to you sooner."
Blackmon's email said that students who are quarantined-in-place are required to stay 6 feet away from other people unless meeting with medical or health-care providers, and they cannot socialize with others in their living unit during the quarantine period.
"Doing so may not only put them at risk, but may extend your quarantine," Blackmon said.
Wake Forest is operating in Orange status, which means that "positive cases of COVID-19 and other public health indicators are trending in the wrong direction requiring a period of heightened vigilance," the university said in a tweet.
Some students said they oppose the university's plans.
"We got one of those emails, and we were very confused," said Chris Cates, a WFU junior and a Durham native who lives in a house in Wake's residential communities. "There is still someone living in that room.
"It would not make sense to bring in someone who has been exposed to COVID into that double-occupancy room, exposing that person (and) our entire house," Cates said.
Dianna LaTerra, a Wake Forest sophomore and a Charlotte native, said that she and her roommates also received Blackmon's email. LaTerra lives in the Dogwood dormitory on campus.
"I live in a suite, so presumably this student would be using our bathrooms, sinks and living areas," LaTerra said. "I think not only it is a crass decision, but it essentially punishes the rest of us, who have actually been following WFU's COVID guidelines diligently."
Other students posted Twitter messages to complain about the matter.
For example, CaitNique tweeted, "Wake Forest is actively risking the health of their students. We have an empty room in our (four) room apartment when all of a sudden someone who was in contact with COVID knocked on our (door) and told (us) that they were quarantining in our apartment."
Cheryl Walker, a university spokeswoman, addressed the students' worries.
"No student with a known, positive test or reported symptoms is being moved to a vacant room that shares any common spaces with other students," Walker said.
The university is experiencing an increase in students who have tested positive for the coronavirus, have displayed symptoms or have been exposed to someone who tested positive, Walker said.
University officials adjusted their quarantine and isolation practices after they consulted with Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and other medical experts, Walker said.
"Decisions to relocate students will be made based on public health guidance," Walker said.
As of Wednesday, there were 369 confirmed active cases of the coronavirus on campus, according to WFU's website. On Monday, there were 76 new positive cases reported among students and one positive case among faculty or staff member.
On Tuesday, there were 15 cases reported among students, the university said.
Since Jan. 1, there have been 552 positive cases among the students, faculty and staff members on campus, WFU said. Of that number, 118 people have recovered.
The university also has 415 student conduct cases and has issued 328 sanctions related to COVID-19, WFU said.
Students and student organizations must comply with university policies, Walker said. Sanctions involve any disciplinary action taken in response to violations.
"Repeated, deliberate, and/or severe violations of policies related to public health, as determined through the Student Code of Conduct process, may result in sanctions up to and including removal from campus housing, suspension, or expulsion," Walker said.
Wake Forest has an undergraduate enrollment of 5,441 students for the 2020-21 academic year.
WFU President Nathan Hatch sent an email Friday to the school's fraternities and sororities. Hatch said in part, "Positive cases are coming from social activity traced back to fraternities and sororities. In these cases, masks were not worn, gathering sizes were ignored and social distancing was not respected."
This trend is unsustainable, Hatch said.
"Continuing in this direction will give us no choice but to move to Red operating status," Hatch said. "That could mean added restrictions, including a 14-day campus lockdown."
336-727-7299