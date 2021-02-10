Wake Forest using vacant rooms to quarantine students on campus. Move prompts complaints.

In efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on campus, Wake Forest University is using vacant rooms in its dormitories and apartments to quarantine students. Some students are complaining about it.

Zach Blackmon, the university's associate director of operations in its Office of Residential Life and Housing, distributed an email Tuesday to students who have a vacancy in their rooms, suites or apartments.

"In consultation with our public health experts, they have determined that these vacant single rooms can be utilized for quarantine-in-place," Blackmon said. "We wanted to make you aware that this space in your living unit could be used for a student to quarantine-in-place as needed. We realize some of you may already have students relocated to your living unit, and we apologize for not getting this information out to you sooner."

Blackmon's email said that students who are quarantined-in-place are required to stay 6 feet away from other people unless meeting with medical or health-care providers, and they cannot socialize with others in their living unit during the quarantine period.

"Doing so may not only put them at risk, but may extend your quarantine," Blackmon said.