Wake Forest will begin fall semester with mask mandate in place

Wake Forest University said Thursday it will require all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask indoors, including in the classroom, to begin the fall semester.
"We anticipate this will be a temporary measure to allow for a smooth transition back to the classroom and campus environment," according to the statement from Susan Wente, who is in her first year as university president, and provost Rogan Kersh.
"We will evaluate this decision weekly and make adjustments accordingly."
The policy requires students who received a medical or religious exemption "to remain masked in all indoor settings except when in their personal residence hall room."
Wake Forest is one of more than 600 U.S. colleges and universities requiring students to be vaccinated this fall, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. Fourteen private N.C. schools have a vaccine requirement, including Duke University, Elon University, Salem College in Winston-Salem and Bennett College in Greensboro.
Wake Forest put its vaccine mandate in place near the end of the 2020-21 school year in which it recorded 1,646 cases of COVID-19, according to its online dashboard. More than 90% of cases were recorded in students, with big spikes coming in late October, November and early February.
The mask mandate is one of several steps the university is taking to ensure its ability to retain its residential community atmosphere and "be fully in-person" as the semester begins Aug. 23 for most undergraduate students. Most students are expected to return or move to campus next week.
Wente said 97% of students will be vaccinated by the time they arrive on campus, as well as 97% of faculty and staff.
Wake Forest reached that student participation level in part because students were informed in April that those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or haven’t received an exemption would lose their campus housing and be removed from classes.
"As a residential community founded on the teacher-scholar model, we thrive on meaningful connection with one another animated by close collaboration among students, faculty and staff — collaboration that is at its best when it is in person," according to the statement.
"With the arrival of students from all across the nation and world, and with a resurgence of community transmission in the region, this additional step of mask wearing adds a valuable layer of protection as we resume our residential and academic activities.
"While our position is strong, the most recent information regarding transmission of the delta variant requires some temporary modifications."
Students who provided proof of vaccination may remove masks when in residence halls after the move-in period is over. Anyone alone in a private office may remove their mask. Faculty and staff who have provided proof of vaccination may continue to remove masks in private shared workspaces.
Vaccinated faculty may opt to remove their masks when teaching or presenting if they are able to remain at least 10 feet from the audience.
However, classrooms will not be set up or assigned to accommodate any further distancing from the presenter than currently exists in the assigned space.
All visitors to campus will continue to wear masks indoors until further notice. The university added that requirement Aug. 2.
"It is important that we acknowledge that, based on the science and data available to us, our greatest risk does not come from within our own university community," the officials said.
336-727-7376