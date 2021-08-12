Wake Forest will begin fall semester with mask mandate in place

The mask mandate is one of several steps the university is taking to ensure its ability to retain its residential community atmosphere and "be fully in-person" as the semester begins Aug. 23 for most undergraduate students. Most students are expected to return or move to campus next week.

Wente said 97% of students will be vaccinated by the time they arrive on campus, as well as 97% of faculty and staff.

Wake Forest reached that student participation level in part because students were informed in April that those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or haven’t received an exemption would lose their campus housing and be removed from classes.

"As a residential community founded on the teacher-scholar model, we thrive on meaningful connection with one another animated by close collaboration among students, faculty and staff — collaboration that is at its best when it is in person," according to the statement.

"With the arrival of students from all across the nation and world, and with a resurgence of community transmission in the region, this additional step of mask wearing adds a valuable layer of protection as we resume our residential and academic activities.