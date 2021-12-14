Wake Forest's Charlotte medical school building to be named for Howard R. Levine, retired CEO of Family Dollar

“People say it’s easy to give away money. But to do it right, you’ve got to be thoughtful. I approach this as an investment.

“I consider it a privilege to be a part of bringing Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Charlotte to our city and helping to advance higher education opportunities and world-class medical research."

Atrium chief executive Eugene Woods said that the $25 million gift for the education center "will enable us to equip future health clinicians with the curriculum, tools and facilities to create an educational experience that is constantly on the cutting edge of the latest science."

"As importantly, it will enable us to expand career pathways to underserved populations through targeted pipeline programs in coordination with the other educational institutions in this region.”

The Giving Hope Campaign is seeking at least $500 million in donations toward support of the medical school and other key Atrium Health programs and initiatives. The Levine gift is the largest to date for that initiative.