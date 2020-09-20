 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest's engineering students raise walls on Habitat house
0 comments
featured

Wake Forest's engineering students raise walls on Habitat house

Only $5 for 5 months

Several students from Wake Forest’s new engineering program raised the walls of a Habitat house on Wednesday. The volunteer work is part of their Capstone course.

They were the first outside volunteer group to join Habitat of Humanity of Forsyth County on a construction site since the COVID shutdown began in late March. Volunteers will once again be allowed to sign up, beginning Monday, but will only work outdoors.

Jamie Tucker and her 7-year-old son will purchase the Habitat home.

336-727-7250

@WUnksWSJ

Instagram.com/waltunks

 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News