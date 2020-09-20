Wake Forest's engineering students raise walls on Habitat house

Several students from Wake Forest’s new engineering program raised the walls of a Habitat house on Wednesday. The volunteer work is part of their Capstone course.
They were the first outside volunteer group to join Habitat of Humanity of Forsyth County on a construction site since the COVID shutdown began in late March. Volunteers will once again be allowed to sign up, beginning Monday, but will only work outdoors.
Jamie Tucker and her 7-year-old son will purchase the Habitat home.
