Wake medical school gains $4.5 million federal grant to study chronic pain, opioid use disorder

Addressing the medical needs of patients with chronic pain and an opioid use disorder is the goal of $4 million, five-year federal grant recently awarded to Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

The grant comes from the Helping End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) initiative of the National Institutes of Health.

According to the federal agency, between 40% and 60% of patients who have an opioid use disorder also experience chronic pain.

"While both of these conditions have been studied separately, very little research has been done to address the needs of patients who have both," according to the medical school's news release.

The grant will help fund an Integrative Management of Chronic Pain and OUD for Whole Recovery (IMPOWR) coordination center.

Also participating are clinical research centers at University of New Mexico, Yale University, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the University of Pittsburgh.

The Wake Forest medical school's effort will help coordinate and support the network in the development, evaluation and implementation of patient-centered interventions. Each research center will conduct two to three clinical trials.

“Traditionally, treatments for these conditions have been very siloed,” Dr. Meredith Adams, principal investigator and assistant professor of anesthesiology at the Wake Forest medical school

"Our objective is to find effective interventions to make sure we’re addressing patient pain, while also avoiding an escalation of opioid use disorder.”

Another element of the collaborative is "decreasing stigma associated with these conditions, improving health equity and diminishing health disparities through educational development."

“Part of addressing this crisis is understanding patient and community needs,” Adams said.

“Many people with co-occurring chronic pain and opioid use disorder do not seek treatment because of the stigma associated with these conditions. We hope to change that.”

Novant chronic grant

In a separate chronic-pain study, the Duke Endowment has awarded a $390,000 grant to Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation to provide advance care planning assistance for people facing chronic and serious illnesses.

That grant will support Novant advance care planning facilitators assist people: to verbalize what matters most to them, identify their health care goals and name a health care champion."

A health care champion is defined as "someone a person trusts to speak for the individual if that person is unable to make his or her own medical decisions.

Advance care planning facilitators make sure an individual’s health care goals and wishes are accessible to providers and health care team members by documenting conversations in medical records.

The facilitators also assist people in completing advance directives (health care power of attorney and/or living will), which are available in English and Spanish.

“Studies consistently show that only a third of Americans have completed advance directives,” said Lin Hollowell, health care program area director for The Duke Endowment.

“While it’s not always an easy topic to discuss, not having a plan in place can make navigating complex health care choices more challenging if patients are unable to make their own medical decisions."

For more information about Choices and Champions and advance care planning, call (844) 677-5134.

