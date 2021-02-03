Walgreens chosen as COVID-19 vaccine pharmacy outlet in N.C.

When federal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to pharmacies begins Feb. 11, Walgreens will be the only provider in North Carolina, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
However, it is unclear which Walgreens stores will participate, when they will start and how they will handle vaccination appointments and shots.
In other words, don't stop trying to get an appointment with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health or through Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccinations involves 21 national pharmacy chains and independent pharmacy networks, representing more than 40,000 retail and long-term care pharmacy locations nationwide.
State health departments will determine the vaccination eligibility criteria for the federal pharmacy program.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that Walgreens' vaccination protocols will mirror the state's current eligibility requirements of individuals ages 65 and over and health-care workers.
About 6,500 pharmacies around the country will receive a total of 1 million doses of vaccine. The number of participating pharmacies is expected to grow as pharmaceutical manufacturers increase production.
Walgreens is expected to receive about 170,000 doses to administer in 20 states.
The CDC has created a website — https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/retail-pharmacy-program/faqs.html — for details about the program.
Rick Gates, Walgreens' senior vice president of pharmacy and healthcare, told cable news channel CNBC that "we'll make sure our health-care professionals are there to give them the vaccine and monitor them appropriately."
"No, it's not going to be out in parking lots; you'll see it in our stores, but we'll make sure we'll have safe and appropriate places to do the vaccinations."
Novant said Wednesday it has opened an express health clinic in the Walgreens store at 1712 S. Stratford Road across from Hanes Mall. The system said it is too early to know whether the store will be chosen to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.
The clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends. No appointments are necessary.
The Winston-Salem clinic is one of three that Novant has opened with Walgreens, along with a store in Charlotte and Leland in Brunswick County.
These clinics are staffed by Novant physician assistants and nurse practitioners to provide patients ages 2 and older with access to care for common illnesses and injuries, as well as services for chronic care.
Walgreens and CVS Health already are providing the vaccine for residents and staff for most of the state's and nation's long-term care facilities.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that DHHS is interested in adding more vaccine providers.
But she stressed there is not currently enough vaccine supply to bring pharmacies and primary care physicians on board.
"We are bringing on more vaccine providers, but in a targeted way to distribute the vaccine quickly and equitably," Cohen said.
"We know that Walgreens will be getting a very small amount of vaccine at a few of their locations. We're still working through where that will be."
Those options, however, can come with a logistical challenge in that there is a tight window for administering doses. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have to be thawed out from ultra-cold storage.
Publix is providing vaccines at its pharmacies in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
Harris Teeter says on its website it is offering vaccinations in South Carolina to health care workers, people 70 and older, and residents and staff of long-term care centers.
