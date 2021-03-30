Walgreens issues assurances of timely second doses in North Carolina

DHHS said individuals in that scenario are asked to check the Walgreens vaccine scheduling link three days prior to the due date of their second dose appointment to schedule the vaccine.

Walgreens said the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program allocates second doses two to three weeks after the first doses are allocated, depending on the version.

"We are committed to honoring all appointments and providing second doses to all patients, regardless of where their first dose was administered," Walgreens said.

"For those patients who received their first dose with Walgreens, if they haven’t received their second dose, we will be reaching out to ensure that they have scheduled an appointment and are vaccinated."

Joshua Swift, health director for Forsyth County, said Tuesday that "local health departments are allocated second doses of vaccine based on the number of first doses given."

"Those who receive their first dose should go back to the same provider to receive their second dose."