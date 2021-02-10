Walgreens opens COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Triad, Northwest NC stores

Walgreens' vaccine supply is coming from a federal allocation and does not affect doses provided weekly to the state.

Walgreens currently is the only pharmacy provider of the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Feb. 3.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccinations involves 21 national pharmacy chains and independent pharmacy networks, representing more than 40,000 retail and long-term care pharmacy locations nationwide.

State health departments determine the vaccination eligibility criteria for the federal pharmacy program.

About 6,500 pharmacies around the country will receive a total of 1 million doses of vaccine. The number of participating pharmacies is expected to grow as pharmaceutical manufacturers increase production.

Walgreens is expected to receive about 170,000 doses to administer in 20 states.

Rick Gates, Walgreens' senior vice president of pharmacy and healthcare, told cable news channel CNBC that "we'll make sure our health-care professionals are there to give them the vaccine and monitor them appropriately."