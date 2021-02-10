Walgreens opens COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Triad, Northwest NC stores

Most Walgreens stores in Forsyth County and the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina will have a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine beginning Saturday, according to the pharmacy's website.
The pharmacy chain lists stores that are taking vaccination appointments for Saturday at www.walgreens.com.
However, to access that information, individuals must either go through a customer account or register for an account.
As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the store locations listed had vaccination appointments ranging from one per store to as many as 38.
In other words, don't stop trying to get an appointment with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health or through Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Eligible stores include those in Advance, Boone, Clemmons, Dobson, Elkin, Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, King, Lewisville, Lexington, North Wilkesboro, Sparta, Walkertown and Winston-Salem.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Walgreens will use the same eligibility requirements as the state, offering vaccines to people 65 and older and health-care workers.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that there would about 300 Walgreens locations statewide providing COVID-19 vaccinations. She said Walgreens is responsible for selecting participating stores.
Walgreens' vaccine supply is coming from a federal allocation and does not affect doses provided weekly to the state.
Walgreens currently is the only pharmacy provider of the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Feb. 3.
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccinations involves 21 national pharmacy chains and independent pharmacy networks, representing more than 40,000 retail and long-term care pharmacy locations nationwide.
State health departments determine the vaccination eligibility criteria for the federal pharmacy program.
About 6,500 pharmacies around the country will receive a total of 1 million doses of vaccine. The number of participating pharmacies is expected to grow as pharmaceutical manufacturers increase production.
Walgreens is expected to receive about 170,000 doses to administer in 20 states.
Rick Gates, Walgreens' senior vice president of pharmacy and healthcare, told cable news channel CNBC that "we'll make sure our health-care professionals are there to give them the vaccine and monitor them appropriately."
"No, it's not going to be out in parking lots. You'll see it in our stores, but we'll make sure we'll have safe and appropriate places to do the vaccinations."
Cohen said DHHS is interested in adding more vaccine providers.
But she stressed there is not currently enough vaccine supply to bring pharmacies and primary care physicians on board.
"We are bringing on more vaccine providers, but in a targeted way to distribute the vaccine quickly and equitably," Cohen said.
Publix is providing vaccines at its pharmacies in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
Harris Teeter says on its website it is offering vaccinations in South Carolina to health care workers, people 70 and older, and residents and staff of long-term care centers.
