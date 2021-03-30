Walgreens promises timely second doses for most NC COVID-19 vaccines

Walgreens said Tuesday it is fulfilling its second COVID-19 dose obligations amid local complaints about scheduling delays.
Walgreens has been providing first and second doses at most store locations since February.
It has expanded vaccination services as Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has made more North Carolinians eligible through the Groups One through Five format.
The pharmacy chain said in a statement Tuesday that eligible individuals "can make appointments for both first and second doses at the same time at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, by calling 800-Walgreens or a local location, or in person.
Guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to county health departments provides a little more clarity on the second-dose issue with Walgreens.
"Many have expressed confusion around the second dose process for Walgreens," DHHS said.
"For clarification, patients are automatically enrolled for first- and second-dose appointments if they schedule a vaccination appointment online.
"However, if a vaccine recipient receives their first dose off a waiting list or an excess dose at the end of the day from Walgreens, they are not automatically scheduled for a second dose."
DHHS said individuals in that scenario are asked to check the Walgreens vaccine scheduling link three days prior to the due date of their second dose appointment to schedule the vaccine.
Walgreens said the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program allocates second doses two to three weeks after the first doses are allocated, depending on the version.
"We are committed to honoring all appointments and providing second doses to all patients, regardless of where their first dose was administered," Walgreens said.
"For those patients who received their first dose with Walgreens, if they haven’t received their second dose, we will be reaching out to ensure that they have scheduled an appointment and are vaccinated."
Joshua Swift, health director for Forsyth County, said Tuesday that "local health departments are allocated second doses of vaccine based on the number of first doses given."
"Those who receive their first dose should go back to the same provider to receive their second dose."
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, has said he is comfortable with individuals getting their second dose within two to three weeks after the 21-day waiting period for the Pfizer vaccine and 28-day waiting period for the Moderna vaccine.
Ohl said that although the 95% vaccine efficiency doesn’t come until both doses are administered, the first dose is at about 85% efficiency.
Group Four
COVID-19 vaccination appointments are being expanded Wednesday to include additional subgroups under Group Four.
Employment sectors with Group Four eligibility are: chemical, including industrial, pharmaceutical facilities and consumer products; commercial facilities, such as hotel and retail workers; communications and information technology; defense industrial base; energy; financial services; hazardous materials; hygiene products and services, such as laundromats and sanitation workers; public works and infrastructure support services, such as plumbers, electricians and exterminators; residential facilities, housing and real estate; and water and wastewater.
Eligibility also expands to college students who live in fraternity or sorority houses and dormitories.
All North Carolinians ages 16 or older will be eligible for their first COVID-19 vaccine on April 7 as part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest move to accelerate the timeline. The Pfizer vaccine was tested in 16- and 17-year-olds during its clinical trial.
President Joe Biden told states they should make all adults eligible for vaccination appointments by May 1.
By accelerating appointment eligibility to April 7 for Group Five, North Carolina will beat that by about three weeks.
“We’ve been faster (in administering vaccines) and have gotten more supply than we had anticipated, and that’s fantastic," Cooper said. “Our overall success has been good and the state is ready to open vaccine access to more adults.”
Cooper, however, cautioned that it could take up to two months for those Group Four and Five individuals to actually be vaccinated.
Previous steps
On March 3, Cooper approved a multi-phase approach for Group Four vaccinations.
Those who became eligible March 10 were 18- to 64-year-olds at higher risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions, as well as people in certain congregate-living settings and homeless people.
Higher-risk medical conditions for Group Four include intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, and neurologic conditions, such as dementia. It also includes individuals who have smoked at least 100 traditional cigarettes during their lifetime.
The move to vaccinate more people had been anticipated in North Carolina as most COVID-19 numbers have stabilized during March.
The majority of people in the first vaccination groups — health care workers, long-term care staffers and residents and older adults — who want a vaccine have also received one.
Copper and Cohen said the latest vaccine decision “will allow the state and vaccine providers to continue to get vaccines into arms quickly and continue to reach underserved and historically marginalized populations.”
