Walgreens will give COVID-19 vaccines in NC

Walgreens is expected to receive about 170,000 doses to administer in 20 states.

The CDC has created a website — https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/retail-pharmacy-program/faqs.html — for details about the program.

Rick Gates, Walgreens' senior vice president of pharmacy and healthcare, told cable news channel CNBC that "we'll make sure our health-care professionals are there to give them the vaccine and monitor them appropriately."

"No, it's not going to be out in parking lots; you'll see it in our stores, but we'll make sure we'll have safe and appropriate places to do the vaccinations."

Novant said Wednesday it has opened an express health clinic in the Walgreens store at 1712 S. Stratford Road across from Hanes Mall. The system said it is too early to know whether the store will be chosen to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

The clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends. No appointments are necessary.

The Winston-Salem clinic is one of three that Novant has opened with Walgreens, along with a store in Charlotte and Leland in Brunswick County.