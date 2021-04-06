Walk-in slots available at Fairgrounds, WSSU community vaccination events

As North Carolina opens vaccination appointments for all adults Wednesday, some local providers are adjusting by providing first doses without appointments.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health began Tuesday offering first doses on a walk-in basis at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building at 414 Deacon Blvd.
Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, said there were between 45 and 50 individuals who saw the department’s Facebook posting and came in for the vaccination.
“There are some challenges to doing walk-ins,” Swift said. “We’re doing sort of a Beta test on Wednesday and Thursday” with a 2 to 4 p.m. period for walk-ins.
“We may expand those hours, make some tweaks," he said.
Swift said the department has a combined 3,000 first doses available for Wednesday and Thursday with 500 appointments taken by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Appointments can be set up at other times with the health department at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 360-5260. Currently, about two-thirds of available appointments are being reserved for online and one-third through the call center.
Novant Health Inc. will offer walk-in options at two community events set for the Anderson Center, 1545 Reynolds Park Road on the Winston-Salem State University campus.
Some of the doses come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination site at Greensboro's Four Seasons Town Center. About 600 doses will be given at each event.
The first clinic is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday with the walk-in slots available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The second clinic is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with walk-in slots available between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Novant said the clinics will use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Appointments for both events can be made at bit.ly/WSSU3 for the Pfizer vaccine and bit.ly/WSSU4 for the J&J vaccine.
Saturday's joint mass-vaccination events still require vaccination appointments, They will be held at Novant's Hanes Mall site and the Fairgrounds. The health department, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist Health are providing combined about 7,500 J&J doses.
Appointments can be made for the fairgrounds at beatcovid.wakehealth.edu/preregistrationWSFG410.cfm and at Hanes Mall at www.GetVaccinated.org.
Swift said there have been appointments taken for about half of the doses for the mass-vaccination events.
“Normally, 75% of our doses are going to Forsyth County residents,” Swift said. “Only 32% of the county population has been vaccinated.
“I think a lot of people are waiting for this weekend’s events because it is the Johnson & Johnson one dose, so we think it will be successful.”
Novant has added vaccination appointments throughout this week, available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Hanes Mall.
Wake Forest Baptist has a number of vaccination events scheduled in the coming weeks at various locations throughout the Triad. Appointments are available by calling 336-70-COVID, online through a myWakeHealth account by going to www.mywakehealth.org/mychart and logging in.
Supply exceeding demand?
Gov. Roy Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Tuesday they are expecting COVID-19 vaccine supply will exceed demand in the near future.
“We remain focused on getting people vaccinated as quickly and as equitably as possible and continuing to slow the spread of the virus,” Cooper said.
“The more people we vaccinate, the more we can safely do. It’s the key to saving lives and moving us forward.”
Once supply does exceed demand, Cooper said the next challenge will be persuading those who haven’t been vaccinated, or don’t want to be, to participate.
“We’re going to have plenty of supply for everyone who wants to be vaccinated,” Cooper said.
“We’re all going to play a part — physicians, family doctors, ministers, public figures, friends, family members — in pushing up demand and getting as many people vaccinated as possible,” Cooper said.
Cohen said there “are certain pockets where there are more appointments available than there are folks to fill them.”
“I would encourage folks to find a first available appointment that is near and accessible to them.”
Cohen said one of the next steps is getting vaccine appointments established with primary care physicians, pharmacies and other settings.
Local outlook
Local health officials have said they may be challenged to fill all of the 7,500 slots for Saturday's mass-vaccination events.
Only the Pfizer vaccine is available to those ages 16 and 17.
“We definitely are seeing a slowdown in the number of our vaccine appointments being taken,” Swift said. “It’s the slowest it’s been so far.”
Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious disease expert, said most individuals who have a Novant vaccination appointment for later in April or into May may now be able to get an earlier date.
"There are appointments out there to be had," Priest said.
Priest said that "it is a bit concerning" to see the demand for the county health department appointments diminishing when so many adults in the state haven't been vaccinated.
"I worry a little bit that we're saturating the individuals in the community who are really desperate to get vaccinated, and we're moving into a phase where individuals who weren't really all that interested are the ones who are left," he said.
Wake Forest Baptist also is experiencing lower vaccination demand.
“Now is a great time for anyone who wants the vaccine to make an appointment or move up a first-dose appointment to an earlier date,” spokesman Joe McCloskey said.
“Right now, many people can get an appointment within a day or two of scheduling.”
