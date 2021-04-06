Walk-in slots available at Fairgrounds, WSSU community vaccination events

Local outlook

Local health officials have said they may be challenged to fill all of the 7,500 slots for Saturday's mass-vaccination events.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is available to those ages 16 and 17.

“We definitely are seeing a slowdown in the number of our vaccine appointments being taken,” Swift said. “It’s the slowest it’s been so far.”

Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious disease expert, said most individuals who have a Novant vaccination appointment for later in April or into May may now be able to get an earlier date.

"There are appointments out there to be had," Priest said.

Priest said that "it is a bit concerning" to see the demand for the county health department appointments diminishing when so many adults in the state haven't been vaccinated.

"I worry a little bit that we're saturating the individuals in the community who are really desperate to get vaccinated, and we're moving into a phase where individuals who weren't really all that interested are the ones who are left," he said.

Wake Forest Baptist also is experiencing lower vaccination demand.