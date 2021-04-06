Walk-in slots available at WSSU community vaccination events

As North Carolina opens vaccination appointments for all adults Wednesday, some local providers are adjusting by providing first doses without appointments.
Novant Health Inc. said Tuesday it will offer walk-in options at two community events set for the Anderson Center, 1545 Reynolds Park Road on the Winston-Salem State University campus.
Some of the doses come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination site at Greensboro's Four Seasons Town Center. About 600 doses will be given at each event.
The first clinic is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday with the walk-in slots available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The second clinic is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with walk-in slots available between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Novant said the clinics will use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Appointments for both events can be made at bit.ly/WSSU3 for the Pfizer vaccine and bit.ly/WSSU4 for the J&J vaccine.
Meanwhile, Saturday's joint mass-vaccination events still require vaccination appointments, They will be held at Novant's Hanes Mall site and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building at 414 Deacon Blvd.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Novant are providing about 7,500 J&J doses for Saturday.
Appointments can be made for the fairgrounds at beatcovid.wakehealth.edu/preregistrationWSFG410.cfm and at Hanes Mall at www.GetVaccinated.org.
Appointments can be set up at other times with the health department at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-360-5260. Currently, about two-thirds of available appointments are being reserved for online and one-third through the call center.
Novant also has added vaccination appointments throughout this week between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Hanes Mall.
Wake Forest Baptist said appointments are available by calling 336-70-COVID, online through a myWakeHealth account by going to www.mywakehealth.org/mychart and logging in.
Walgreens stores have a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible adults in North Carolina. The pharmacy chain lists stores that are taking vaccination appointments at www.walgreens.com.
Harris Teeter is rolling out vaccine at certain North Carolina stores that have pharmacies. Go to www.harristeeterpharmacy.com/rx/covid-eligibility For more information.
Supply exceeding demand?
Local health officials have said they may be challenged to fill all of the 7,500 slots for Saturday's mass-vaccination events.
Only the Pfizer vaccine is available to those ages 16 and 17. Novant officials confirmed Friday that people ages 16 and 17 do not need parental approval to be vaccinated.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift that, as recently as late February, all vaccination appointments would be taken within 30 minutes to an hour of opening.
However, the department opened on March 28 with about 2,000 vaccination appointments for April 1. Only 915 had been taken when the event began.
“We definitely are seeing a slowdown in the number of our vaccine appointments being taken,” Swift said. “It’s the slowest it’s been so far.”
Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious disease expert, said Friday that most individuals who have a Novant vaccination appointment for later in April or into May may now be able to get an earlier date.
"There are appointments out there to be had," Priest said.
Priest said that "it is a bit concerning" to see the demand for the county health department appointments diminishing when so many adults in the state haven't been vaccinated.
"I worry a little bit that we're saturating the individuals in the community who are really desperate to get vaccinated, and we're moving into a phase where individuals who weren't really all that interested are the ones who are left," he said.
Wake Forest Baptist Health said it also is experiencing lower vaccination demand.
“Now is a great time for anyone who wants the vaccine to make an appointment or move up a first-dose appointment to an earlier date,” spokesman Joe McCloskey said.
“Right now, many people can get an appointment within a day or two of scheduling.”
