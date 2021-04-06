Walk-in slots available at WSSU community vaccination events

Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious disease expert, said Friday that most individuals who have a Novant vaccination appointment for later in April or into May may now be able to get an earlier date.

"There are appointments out there to be had," Priest said.

Priest said that "it is a bit concerning" to see the demand for the county health department appointments diminishing when so many adults in the state haven't been vaccinated.

"I worry a little bit that we're saturating the individuals in the community who are really desperate to get vaccinated, and we're moving into a phase where individuals who weren't really all that interested are the ones who are left," he said.

Wake Forest Baptist Health said it also is experiencing lower vaccination demand.

“Now is a great time for anyone who wants the vaccine to make an appointment or move up a first-dose appointment to an earlier date,” spokesman Joe McCloskey said.

“Right now, many people can get an appointment within a day or two of scheduling.”

