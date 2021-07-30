Walk of Fame honors the legacy of Angelou, Scott, Ehle among others

Awards and honors were nothing new to Angelou. The legendary writer and civil rights leader was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the National Medal of Arts along with 30 honorary degrees.

So what would a star in Winston-Salem have meant?

“For the place she called home, I think this would be at the very top of her list,” said Bettie Clay, who worked as Angelou’s office manager.

Clay submitted the paperwork for her former boss to receive the Walk of Fame honor.

“When I saw the notice that they were taking nominations for the Walk of Fame, as her office manager and knowing the love she had for Winston-Salem all those years she was here and calling it her home, it was only fitting that I nominate her,” Clay said.

Radio host Alvin “A.C.” Stowe was honored for a long career in radio that included shows in Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro and Charlotte. He also was active in the local arts community, serving as the master of ceremonies for the annual Triad Cultural Arts Juneteenth celebrations.

His widow, Sabrina Stowe, said she was overjoyed to see her husband remembered.