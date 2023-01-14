Walkertown native who played piano in Elvis' band recalls Lisa Marie Presley

Walkertown native Tony Brown, who played piano in Elvis Presley’s band, remembered Lisa Marie Presley as a sweet person who was doted on by her father.

Brown said in a statement released Friday that he first met Lisa Marie Presley when she was 7 or 8 years old. “I have fond memories of Elvis’ love for Lisa Marie Presley when she was a child,” Brown said.

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, died Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Brown joined Presley’s band in 1976 and played at his last concert in Indianapolis, Ind., in June 1977, two months before his death.

Before that, Brown was in a gospel group called The Voice. Elvis often invited the group to play in his mansions.

In a 2019 interview with the Winston-Salem Journal, Brown said of Presley:

“He was the epitome of humility. He really was humble. The spiritual part of him was really legitimate. He really was a Christian,” Brown said.

Brown, who went on to produce and play with some of the biggest stars in country music, said he stayed in touch with Lisa Marie Presley.

“I actually reconnected with her when she moved to Nashville and worked on the (2012) ‘Storm & Grace’ album with T Bone Burnett. Over the last few years, I have stayed in touch with her. She was one of the sweetest people I’ve known,” said Brown, a longtime resident of Nashville, Tenn.

“My warmest sympathies go out to Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s family,” Brown said. “This is a great loss indeed.”

Fans distraught over Lisa Marie Presley’s death paid their respects Friday, leaving flowers and messages on a stone wall at Graceland, her father’s storied home in Memphis, Tenn.

A family representative said Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at the estate next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died of suicide in 2020. The representative did not have other details on the final arrangements.

Kristen Sainato and her husband, visiting Memphis from Cleveland, said Lisa Marie Presley was one of the last connections to her famous father.

“Everyone is shocked over this. Why? Why did this have to happen?” Sainato said, wiping tears from her eyes as she stood in front of the stone wall that borders the home-turned museum. “She deserved a long, happy life.”