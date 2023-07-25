Whether it was raising money for a new playground or talking with former vice president Al Gore about the effects of coal ash, David Hairston devoted his life to making Walnut Cove a better place.

Hairston, 63, died Monday, touching off a wave of mourning in this town of 1,500 in southeastern Stokes County.

“It’s almost like losing a celebrity, a legend who will never be forgotten,” Mayor Nellie Brown of Walnut Cove said. “A mover and a shaker, that’s what David was.”

Brown grew up with Hairston, and the two remained lifelong friends.

Hairston and his family moved to the unincorporated and predominantly Black community of Walnut Tree, outside the town limits of Walnut Cove, when he was a boy. The president of the Walnut Tree Community Association as an adult, Hairston was among a group of people who regularly petitioned the town to be annexed. When years of petitions proved fruitless, Hairston and others filed a lawsuit against the town in 2017, alleging racial discrimination, pointing out that the town had through the years annexed predominantly white neighborhoods.

The town’s Board of Commissioners eventually approved the annexation, giving Walnut Tree residents the opportunity to participate in elections and receive such services as water, snow removal and trash pickup.

“For too long, we’ve been living in a no man’s land,” Hairston told the Winston-Salem Journal after the annexation vote. “This is something we’ve been fighting for: to be included in a town we love dearly.”

Hairston was also involved in Residents for Coal Ash Cleanup, a group of Stokes County residents concerned about the impact of coal ash, the residue left from burning coal. He grew up near the Belews Creek Steam Station, which had about 12 million tons of coal ash sitting in a 350-acre basin as of 2018. He spoke with Gore about those concerns when the former vice president swung through Stokes County in 2018.

Though he may be best known for his pursuit of ecological justice, Hairston pushed to improve Walnut Cove in other ways.

He wrote grants and visited businesses in the town to raise money for a new playground in Walnut Tree; was a member of the Stokes County NAACP; and was recently appointed to the town’s library board.

Leslie Brewer and Hairston rode the school bus together when they were children. As adults, they worked with each other on various community projects.

“I used to tell him that he should have been a preacher,” Brewer said. “When he would speak, there was something in his voice that could mesmerize you. There was an element of charisma that grabbed you and you wanted to follow whatever he was doing.”

His most recent goal was to build a community center in Walnut Tree. Brown said she hopes that vision will be fulfilled.

“He touched so many lives, from children to seniors,” Brown said. “He was all about community.”

Though Hairston moved from Walnut Tree, he stayed in Walnut Cove to care for his late mother. Her house remains in the family.

Hairston had just retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco in March, Brown said.

His survivors include his sister, Sandra Hairston, who was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021 to be the United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.

She said in a statement that her brother loved Walnut Cove and made it his mission to improve the quality of life for all its residents.

“That big heart gave out on him yesterday, but I hope folks know and remember how much he loved them all. My family and I deeply appreciate the outpouring of support and prayers we have received from so many of you.”