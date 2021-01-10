Want to comparison-shop for health services? New federal plan aims to help

Analysts say one key to getting consumers to visit those websites is the growth in employers offering, and employees choosing, high-deductible health insurance plans.

The goal is having lower premium costs coming out of their paychecks, but at the risk of having to pay more for individual medical procedures.

"Money talks," said David Meyer, a senior partner with Keystone Planning Group of Durham.

"When people have to pay more out of pocket, they change behavior. That is what the employers and insurers are counting on."

One example of consumer indifference is a survey of 500 adults in Massachusetts in June 2019 by DAPA Research at Suffolk University. The survey was sponsored by Pioneer Institute.

Only 20% of those surveyed "have tried to find price information before obtaining a health care service."

Respondents said the sources they would trust the most for price information were, in order, their insurance company, their doctor and their state health department.

"It’s not that they aren’t interested; rather, it appears that consumers don’t know they have a right to such information under state law and they don’t know how to access it," according to the report.