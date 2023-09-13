The former Greensboro headquarters of the Atlantic Coast Conference is for sale with the Triad chapter of CBRE handling the marketing.

The ACC officially moved into its new 27,650-square-foot headquarters on the 12th floor of Charlotte’s Bank of America Tower on Aug. 29 with a ceremony that icluded school mascots and dignitaries, including Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

The Charlotte opening came nearly a year after the ACC announced plans to leave its Greensboro hometown on Sept. 20, 2022.

The ACC is the seller. The building’s appraised value is about $4.5 million, according to tax records.

The 24,251-square-foot, two-story building at 4512 Weybridge Lane sits on 1.07 acres in the Grandover Commons business park. It was built in 1996 specifically at the ACC headquarters and has been renovated in 2007, 2013 and 2018.

It is zoned as mixed development with 46 total office spaces, including five technology/media rooms, four workrooms and three conference rooms.

“With its close proximity to Grandover Resort and other major markets in the Piedmont Triad area, the property boasts the perfect blend of a serene office setting paired with unbeatable access to various amenities, golf courses, and more,” said Richard Mossman, executive vice president with CBRE|Triad.

Mossman, as well as Greg Wilson and Dodson Schenck with CBRE|Triad, are handling marketing responsibilities.

“The building will likely remain as a single tenant building, but it can be also turned into a multi-tenant building if needed,” Mossman said.

Mossman said the marketing pitch “is that it’s an opportunity to own a piece of history. Many of the ACC logos and branding remain throughout the building.”

“It’s not every day that a business owner can sit in the same office where the ACC commissioner sat and made decisions.

“Not to mention, it has great views of the Grandover Championship Course,” Mossman said. “The next owner can either keep it as-is, or make it their own with some design changes.

The ACC was founded in 1953 at Greensboro’s Sedgefield Country Club.

The conference began formally exploring relocation options in July 2021, shortly after Jim Phillips succeeded John Swofford as commissioner. The conference’s chief executives mandated the assessment.

During the Sept. 20, 2022, call with journalists Tuesday, Phillips called the decision “difficult” but said financial incentives offered by Charlotte “were incredibly impressive.” He did not provide details.

“We think that Charlotte’s identity as a growing city and a lively sports town, coupled with the ACC, bring two incredible brands together,” Duke president Vince Price, chairman of the conference’s board of directors, said on the call.

Brewing internally for years as the conference’s geographic boundaries expanded to states such as New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Indiana, the issue of the ACC’s base became central when Swofford, the ACC’s longest-serving commissioner, retired in February 2021 after 24 years.

“We wanted a home that had ... growth and diversity of population, [and] access to a large, international airport,” Phillips said.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said in response to the ACC’s decision to leave its Greensboro headquarters that “we knew that we weren’t an airport hub, but we offered them concierge’s (private) jet service.”

Charlotte’s proximity to existing and prospective corporate sponsors, plus approximately 80,000 ACC alumni, were other considerations, Phillips said.

Home to 11 of the last 12 ACC football championship games and contracted to host that event through 2030, Charlotte is also the annual site for the conference’s preseason football and basketball gatherings.

Moreover, Charlotte is an occasional destination for the ACC men’s basketball tournament, and ESPN, the league’s media partner, has a studio facility there.

North Carolina legislators have budgeted $15 million for the ACC if the league remains in the state for 15 additional years and, by 2034, stages a set number of conference championships in North Carolina.

That requirement includes at least four men’s basketball tournaments, two in Greensboro, four women’s basketball tournaments, four baseball tournaments and 20 other championship events.