Want to make an afternoon appointment at one of North Carolina’s 115 Department of Motor Vehicles offices?

You have until May 1. After that date, appointments will be available only in the morning.

The DMV announced the change this week.

Starting May 1, appointments will be available from 7 to 11 a.m. After noon, only walk-ins will be accepted.

Walk-in customers will be accepted in the morning if there is time between scheduled appointments or if a customer does not show up.

“We’ve heard from the public that they want more walk-in availability, so that’s what we’re aiming to deliver,” DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said in a statement.

“DMV introduced the ability to schedule appointments during the pandemic, but I believe now is the time to better maximize potential efficiencies by allowing for more walk-in capability, given that data indicates up to 25% of appointments are no-shows.”

The DMV also said its Kernersville location will open an hour earlier, at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Six other offices in the Triad also have those hours: 2001 Silas Creek Parkway and 3637 N. Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem; 2391 Coliseum Blvd., Suite 12 and 2527 E. Market St in Greensboro; 650 Francis St in Lexington and 2314 S. Main St in High Point.

Goodwin said opening the offices at 7 a.m. is designed “to provide the services our residents need in a timelier manner.”

The DMV has added 41 more examiners since December.

Another change is that the DMV’s office locations webpage will update wait times at offices.

“I’m particularly excited about this new online tool that will show customers the estimated wait time at different locations so they can make the best decision on which office to go to, or whether to try again another day,” Goodwin said.

DMV will offer Saturday office hours from June 3 to Aug. 26 at its two Greensboro locations and the Winston-Salem Silas Creek location.

Currently, State identification cards and Level 3 full provisional licenses cannot be renewed online once they have expired.

Goodwin said the DMV is preparing changes that would allow customers with these credentials to renew online up to one year after expiration.

Meanwhile, driver licenses can be renewed up to two years after expiration.

“This should help shorten lines and wait times at our offices by getting folks that would previously have to come to the office out of the line altogether,” Goodwin said.

One more planned change is rolling out a pilot program by early fall that will initially deploy up to 20 self-service kiosks statewide. The sites have not been released.

These devices will offer driver and vehicle service transactions, including driver license and vehicle registration renewals.

“My plan is to have these kiosks at various easily accessible, 24-hour locations, like grocery stores and pharmacies,” Goodwin said.

“If the public responds well to this pilot program, then I plan to make even more kiosks available statewide.”