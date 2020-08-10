Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is recruiting participants for its portion of a high-profile national clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
The health-care system and Javara, a clinical-research company, both based in Winston-Salem, have joined the study being sponsored by Moderna, a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., that already involves UNC Hospitals in the Triangle. The study is projected to last 25 months and involve up to 89 clinical trial sites.
The initial Phase Three clinical trials began July 27. The vaccine doesn’t feature any live virus.
The clinical trials will evaluate if the mRNA-1273 vaccine boosts the immune system to produce enough antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, so it does not cause illness in case of infection.
“This is one of the most important and impactful clinical research studies in our lifetime,” said Dr. John Sanders, Wake Forest Baptist’s chief of infectious diseases and principal COVE study investigator. “We encourage individuals across the Winston-Salem area to consider participating in this trial, which could bring the world one step closer to ending this global health crisis.”
Participants have to be at least age 18, in overall good health, with no known history of COVID-19 infection or previous participation in an investigational coronavirus vaccine.
Participants will get two vaccine or placebo shots about a month apart. They are being asked to keep an electronic diary documenting any potential COVID-19 symptoms.
Like the other vaccine-testing sites, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Javara are prioritizing candidates whose locations or circumstances put them at higher risk of exposure to the virus, including:
- People age 65 and older.
- Essential workers who are in close contact with potentially infected people, including health-care and hospital workers, first responders, transit employees, institutional residents or workers, factory employees, and teachers and students.
- People who are a member of a racial and ethnic minority, populations shown to have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
Participation involves seven visits to a Wake Forest Baptist clinic and 24 phone calls. For more information about the clinical trial, call 336-713-7888 or email covid19vaccine study@wakehealth.edu.
According to Kaiser Health News, some test sites pay volunteers as much as $2,000 for completing the study.
The Triangle is projected to recruit about 10,000 of the Moderna clinical-trial participants. It is not clear how many participants Wake Forest Baptist expects to attract.
Moderna has received nearly $1 billion in federal funding to develop and produce its vaccine of up to 11 million doses.
Wake Forest Baptist is also participating in another nationwide COVID-19 study.
That study is part of a $54 million, two-year collaboration between Vysnova Partners Inc., a Bethesda, Md., company that provides support services for the health field and life-sciences research and development, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Wake Forest Baptist’s portion of the funding is $4 million.
The goal is to tackle key epidemiological and clinical questions through a multisite study in patients and health-care workers at participating systems in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic regions that contains several virus hot spots.
The study will help provide estimates of the population prevalence and incidence of COVID-19, along with examine the geographic, demographic and chronologic distributions. Other participants include Atrium Health of Charlotte and LabCorp.
Participants will report daily exposures, risk-reduction behaviors and respiratory-disease symptoms through a secure app on their smartphone, tablet or computer. In addition, a systematic sample of participants will receive at-home test kits to identify levels of COVID-19 antibodies.
The effectiveness of some personal protective equipment will be analyzed among health-care workers.
