Want to thank a veteran? Here's your chance.

The Triad Honor Flight took them to the memorials in Washington, D.C. Other veterans and their neighbors welcomed them back.

GREENSBORO — The public is invited to celebrate veterans tonight when they return from a daylong trip to Washington to visit the memorials there as part of the fall Triad Honor Flight.

Nearly 100 veterans will take off this morning from Piedmont Triad International Airport for the trip to the nation's capital. This flight includes veterans who served during WWII, Korea, the Cold War and Vietnam, according to the nonprofit Triad Honor Flight, which organizes the free trips for veterans 65 and older.

While in Washington, the veterans are scheduled to visit Arlington Cemetery and the Iwo Jima, Air Force, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam Veterans and Lincoln memorials.

They're scheduled to return about 8:15 p.m. to a crowd of well-wishers at the airport, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway in Greensboro. 

“This is a great day not only for our Triad veterans, but also our community," PTI Executive Director Kevin Baker said in a news release. "Wednesday’s flight is especially exciting for us as our PTI ambassador, Richard (Dick) Sherrick, is participating in the Honor Flight, and a lot of familiar faces will be here to welcome him and his comrades home.”

The welcome home celebration is at the airport's departures level near doors two and three.

"They deserve this," Alison Huber, Triad Honor Flight executive director and organizer, said in the release. "It’s the welcome home that they’ve never received before."

Veterans walk down a path of friends and family members welcoming them home during the return of the Triad Honor Flight at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro on Nov. 11, 2021.
