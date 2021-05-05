Want to walk around in public with a drink in your hand? N.C. House bill would create social districts for alcohol consumption.

"I don’t believe we need this legislation to attract people to the downtown area."

Bill details

Alcoholic beverages sold and consumed in the social district would have to contain the identification of the ABC permittee and a logo or mark unique to the social district.

Glass containers would not be permitted, there would be a 16-ounce limit on a single alcoholic beverage, and only one alcoholic beverage per customer at a time.

Cities and counties could authorize allowing those ABC permittees to extend their licensed premises for the purposes of maintaining social distancing.

The social districts would have to be clearly designated with signs posted that indicate the days and hours that alcoholic beverages could be consumed in the social districts.

Consumers would be able to carry their alcoholic beverages off the premises where they were purchased, but not out of the social district.

Cities and counties would have to establish management and maintenance plans for the social district on their respective websites. They also could permanently designate the ABC permittees' outdoor space as part of the social district.

Bill inspiration