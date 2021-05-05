Want to walk around in public with a drink in your hand? N.C. House bill would create social districts for alcohol consumption.

Cities and counties in North Carolina would be allowed to designate social districts — with a focus on downtowns and alcohol consumption — in bipartisan legislation being fast-tracked through the state House.
House Bill 781, titled "Bring business back to downtown," was introduced Monday and was advanced to the House floor Wednesday.
The bill would be effective immediately if signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The bill would allow consumers to buy and carry alcoholic beverages within the social district as long as they were purchased from certain ABC permittees in the district.
Eligible items include malt beverages, unfortified and fortified wine and mixed beverages.
"This bill would remove the barrier of buying an alcoholic beverage in a bar or restaurant and having to drink it or leave it upon leaving the restaurant ... as long as it is consumed in the social district," said Rep. Tim Moffitt, R-Henderson, and co-primary sponsor of HB781.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Wednesday his first impression of HB781 is that "I would have some concerns about safety and image of our downtown area."
"Our restaurants and other retail thrive because downtown is viewed as a safe and family friendly area.
"I don’t believe we need this legislation to attract people to the downtown area."
Bill details
Alcoholic beverages sold and consumed in the social district would have to contain the identification of the ABC permittee and a logo or mark unique to the social district.
Glass containers would not be permitted, there would be a 16-ounce limit on a single alcoholic beverage, and only one alcoholic beverage per customer at a time.
Cities and counties could authorize allowing those ABC permittees to extend their licensed premises for the purposes of maintaining social distancing.
The social districts would have to be clearly designated with signs posted that indicate the days and hours that alcoholic beverages could be consumed in the social districts.
Consumers would be able to carry their alcoholic beverages off the premises where they were purchased, but not out of the social district.
Cities and counties would have to establish management and maintenance plans for the social district on their respective websites. They also could permanently designate the ABC permittees' outdoor space as part of the social district.
Bill inspiration
Moffitt said HB781 represents an extension of one of Cooper's COVID-19 pandemic executive orders allowing for alcoholic beverages to be taken and consumed in previously undesignated outdoor areas, such as a sidewalk or parking lot.
"It would take that temporary status and make it into a permanent status," Moffitt said.
Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, said he supports HB781 in part because it accommodates existing community events and festivals, such as the N.C. Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro.
He said festival attendees currently can buy alcoholic beverages from street vendors and consume them, but do not have that option from a bar or restaurant.
"It would create a level playing field" for vendors, Hardister said.
Reactions
Jason Thiel, president of Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, said his group "will need to discuss it prior to having an official opinion."
"We have had a long-standing concern about the level of personnel that is assigned to our bike patrol. We have had the same levels of policing on the bike patrol for the last 20 years, while downtown has grown greatly.
"I think the security/safety considerations are important and prudent for any city considering this concept," Thiel said.
Jamie Bartholomaus, president and co-owner of Foothills Brewing, said he views HB781 as positive overall.
"What town doesn’t need a little more New Orleans to it?" Bartholomaus asked.
"A thriving downtown community should be able to decide to let local patrons explore their commercial districts, while responsibly consuming an adult beverage."
Bartholomaus said he had concerned about the enforceability of requiring cups and denoting where alcoholic beverages were purchased.
"It seems almost certain not to be followed and/or enforced correctly, so I don’t support that part of the statute," he said.
"Logistically, it sounds difficult to determine whose responsibility it is to have cups that meet compliance to this bill, and also to have everyone in the social district comply."
Bartholomaus supports permanently designating ABC permittees' outdoor space as part of the social district.
"I think this is a feel-good thing and does help some smaller retail businesses that sell food and alcohol, but don’t have enough space, especially when the space is free," Bartholomaus said.
"But, this section may run into the realities of costs, leases, liability, and competition, as COVID-19 restrictions and support of local businesses comes back to normalcy."
