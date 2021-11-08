Ward boundary changes coming to Winston-Salem thanks to 2020 Census

By contrast, Northeast Ward, which grew the slowest, added only 1,403 residents for a growth rate of 4.7%.

Ideally, each ward should have an identical population so that each of the city’s eight council members represents the same number of residents. In practice, that’s never possible, but in 2010 city officials came pretty close: No ward varied more than 1% from its ideal population when the redistricting was done.

This time around, King said, the goal is to get the variance down to at least 2%.

The city could be less ambitious, King acknowledged. The generally recognized standard for redistricting is to get districts to within 5% of the ideal population size.

If the city took that approach, South Ward is the only one that would need adjusting: Left by the 2020 Census with 6.5% more people than the ideal number, South Ward could get down below 5% by simply shedding 468 residents to the Southwest and Southeast wards nearby.

As it stands, getting to within 2% of the ideal ward population will require adjustment to five of the city’s eight wards. But it would be most unusual if five ward boundaries could be changed without affecting the other three as well.

Within the existing ward boundaries, the 2020 Census found: