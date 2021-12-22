Warm Christmas wishes in the weekend weather forecast

Forget the ugly sweater.

Santa is expected to deliver unseasonable greetings this Christmas, with sunshine and temperatures flirting with 70 degrees Saturday in the Piedmont Triad.

The National Weather Service forecasts a local high of 68 Saturday. That’s 18 degrees above normal.

The record high for Christmas Day is 74, set in 2015. The coldest reported temperature for Dec. 25 was 18 in 1983.

The region’s only white Christmas in this century came in 2010, when more than 4 inches of snow fell.

After relatively cool days early this week (with highs of 42 Monday and 40 Tuesday), the expected rising temperatures late in the week will revive this December’s month-long warming trend. Through Tuesday, the average high for the Piedmont Triad this month was nearly 60 degrees. Historically, the average high is about 53 degrees.

Nighttime temperatures dropped below freezing Monday and Tuesday. The coldest reported temperature this month was 26 on Dec. 13. There have been seven nights below freezing in December.

The weather service is predicting a sunny Thursday with a high of about 50. After dipping to 30 Thursday night, temperatures are expected to reach 57 under mostly sunny skies Christmas Eve.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

