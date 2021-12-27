Warm weather likely throughout the Triad for the rest of December

Triad temperatures in the final days of 2021 will be as much as 20 degrees above normal, forecasters say.
That’s just fine with golfers and other outdoor enthusiasts with time to spare during a holiday week.
“I don’t know if I’ve seen a December where it was this warm, this late,” said Mike Wilcox, director of golf at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons.
About 300 people teed up at the Forsyth County-run course Sunday, he said. That’s up from the 250 he’d normally expect on a Sunday in late December.
In the Triad, this month already is on track to be the second warmest December of this century, according to historical data from the National Weather Service. That’s before factoring in the forecast for the final four days of the year.
Through Sunday, the average temperature this December was 49.1 (which factors in daytime and nighttime readings). It's well above the normal 41 degrees, the average December temperature since 2000. Only December 2015, with an average temperature of 53, was warmer in this century.
The coldest December in the Triad since 2000 was in 2010, when the average temperature of 33 was barely above freezing.
Teeing up
Highs of 72 degrees are expected Tuesday and Wednesday before falling slightly to 70 Thursday and 67 on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service.
While those kinds of spring-like daytime temperatures in December are an obvious incentive for golfers to book tee times, nighttime winter weather can be a serious handicap for courses.
Tanglewood’s Championship Course features greens with Bermuda grass, which is especially susceptible to cold conditions. When overnight temperatures dip into the lower 20s, the greens must be covered for protection, Wilcox explained.
December’s shortest days of the year already limit the time available for play. The first Tanglewood tee time during December is typically 8:30 a.m., Wilcox said.
“But if it’s cold and we have to cover the greens, it can be 10 or 10:30 (a.m.) before we start play,” Wilcox added. “On some days, we might not open up the Championship Course at all.”
That hasn’t been an issue this December (when the coldest temperature was 26, on Dec. 13 and 23), nor will it be for the rest of the month. And it won’t happen as often in the future, according to climate scientists.
In the Triad, the annual average temperature in winter (commonly defined by weather scientists as December, January and February, which are the coldest months of the year) has climbed 4.2 degrees over the past half-century, according to data from Climate Central, which collects and analyzes U.S. weather statistics down to the local level. That’s compared to increases of 3.3 degrees in spring, 3 degrees in summer and 2.7 degrees in fall.
Winter is expected to continue warming at a faster rate than other seasons. That long-term future forecast includes fewer extremely cold nights like those prompting protection of Tanglewood’s Bermuda greens, and more unseasonably warm days like those the area is experiencing this week.
System moving in
Despite refreshingly balmy temperatures this week, golfers and other Triad residents hoping to wrap up 2021 with some quality outdoor time could still face some weather-related challenges.
Potentially gusty conditions and rain will accompany the coming warmup as moist air from the Gulf of Mexico moves into the area by midweek, the National Weather service predicted Monday. The system is expected to spawn possibly damaging storms in parts of the South, but severe conditions are not likely in central and eastern North Carolina, according to the to the weather service.
Winds of 9-14 mph and gusts up to 25 mph are forecast for Tuesday, along with mostly sunny skies. Similar wind conditions are expected Wednesday, but there also is a 30% chance of rain.
Winds will calm Thursday but the chance of rain will increase to 50%. The Friday forecast calls for partly sunny skies during the day and a 40% chance of showers to welcome 2022 overnight.
There is a 50% chance of rain New Year’s Day, rising to 70% overnight and into Sunday, when a high temperature of 64 is expected.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
336-727-7204