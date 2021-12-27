Warm weather likely throughout the Triad for the rest of December

Highs of 72 degrees are expected Tuesday and Wednesday before falling slightly to 70 Thursday and 67 on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service.

While those kinds of spring-like daytime temperatures in December are an obvious incentive for golfers to book tee times, nighttime winter weather can be a serious handicap for courses.

Tanglewood’s Championship Course features greens with Bermuda grass, which is especially susceptible to cold conditions. When overnight temperatures dip into the lower 20s, the greens must be covered for protection, Wilcox explained.

December’s shortest days of the year already limit the time available for play. The first Tanglewood tee time during December is typically 8:30 a.m., Wilcox said.

“But if it’s cold and we have to cover the greens, it can be 10 or 10:30 (a.m.) before we start play,” Wilcox added. “On some days, we might not open up the Championship Course at all.”

That hasn’t been an issue this December (when the coldest temperature was 26, on Dec. 13 and 23), nor will it be for the rest of the month. And it won’t happen as often in the future, according to climate scientists.