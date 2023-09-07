NEBO — Brent Duncan had a story to tell. He was eager to tell it — and he had the video to back it up.

The Mitchell County man hiked Sunday afternoon into the Linville Gorge National Wilderness with his wife and a few friends.

The plan was to spend the evening before the Labor Day holiday on a perch near the popular Wiseman’s View looking for the Brown Mountain Lights, mysterious “ghost” lights reported atop Brown Mountain in Burke County.

But nearly as soon as they settled in, Duncan and friends saw something else otherworldly: a man walking between two cliffs on what appeared to be a tightrope.

“There ain’t enough liquor in the world for that (stuff),” Duncan offered.

Except he didn’t say stuff; only an expletive would do.

Slack-jawed

Technically speaking, what’s shown on Duncan’s video is not a tightrope.

It’s a “highline slackline,” a 1-2’’ length of webbing strung off the ground between two anchor points. Walking across one, at whatever length and at various heights above the ground, is considered a sport by aficionados.

Slacklining, per the Slackline U.S. advocacy organization, originated some 40 years ago with rock climbers in Yosemite National Park looking for ways to work on their balance, fitness and concentration.

To a casual observer with a healthy fear of heights, it’s … something else.

After finding Duncan’s video — it had been viewed more than 10,000 times within hours of him posting it to social media — callers phoned the Grandfather District Ranger Station of the U.S Forest Service to ask whether the slackliner had lost his marbles or if the video was legitimate.

A fair question to ask in the dawning age of artificial intelligence apps and deep fakes.

“No, it’s the real deal,” said forest service ranger Nick Larson. “But in my humble opinion, those guys are nuts.”

Oh, and it’s perfectly legal.

Slackliners are free to set up shop in the gorge as long as they follow a few basic rules.

“They’re a lot like rock climbers in that they follow the ‘leave no trace’ code,” Larson said.

In that regard, the Forest Service treats slackliners the same as rock climbers.

They’re allowed to string their gear across canyons and chasms as long as they don’t drill permanent bolts into rock faces or disturb peregrine falcon nesting sites.

“They can use natural bolts, trees or rocks, to hold their gear,” Larson said. “The vast majority of them follow rock-climber ethos by tethering themselves to at least three points of contact.”

Thrill-seeking, while terrifying to some, need not be dangerous.

Just don’t try telling that to amazed day hikers who stumble across them. Seeing someone walking on a slackline high above Linville Gorge can leave one slack-jawed.

‘Craziest thing’

While Duncan was settling into a good spot on Wiseman’s View, a friend scouting the nearby area spotted the slackliner and couldn’t contain himself.

“He kept saying ‘You’re not going to believe this,’” Duncan said. “I got over there and some guy was playing guitar real light and singing a little. Maybe it was to ease (the slackliner’s) mind a little.”

At first blush, Duncan thought the man on the highline wasn’t tethered in, and he said so while narrating the video.

A brief conversation with a member of the slackline group straightened that out, however. So he kept the video rolling and recorded for 10 minutes or so. He edited it down to just over 3 minutes before sharing.

“It took the guy a little while to get to the other end,” Duncan said. “They said if he was to fall, even with the tether, he’d hit the rock below him on that side. So he sat down, turned around and came back back.

“Craziest thing I ever saw.”

Larson estimates the distance to the ground where the slackliners were Sunday at about 70 feet.

That’s plenty far for Duncan, who runs a tree trimming business in Mitchell County.

“I climb trees, sure, but I wouldn’t do that,” he said. “I’m tied into the tree and anchored in real good.”

Two days after going in search of the famed Brown Mountain Lights — first reported in the early 20th century about the same time the use of electricity became more widespread — Duncan was still impressed by what he saw.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Duncan said when reached by phone. “I’d heard about people doing that on big buildings but never out here.”