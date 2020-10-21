Watch Live: NC coronavirus briefing with Governor Roy Cooper Oct 21, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 0 comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +2 Education Superintendent leaves Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools to lead Danville, Va. district Oct 15, 2020 A little more than a year after taking the job, Angela Hairston has resigned as superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. +5 Local News ‘R’ on the ballot could yield interesting results in Davie. One school board candidate is banned from school property. Oct 15, 2020 In her first two non-partisan races, Barbara Owens easily won a seat on the Davie County Board of Education. Local News NC reports more new COVID-19 cases Friday than the state has seen since the onset of the pandemic Oct 16, 2020 North Carolina reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day Friday. Crime Former church treasurer indicted on charges he took more than $500,000 from a Winston-Salem church, church members and his family Oct 13, 2020 A Lexington man who once had control over a Winston-Salem church's finances was indicted Monday on additional charges alleging that he stole m… Local News No decision yet from school board Oct 19, 2020 The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education met in closed session for about three hours on Monday morning to discuss a personn… Local News School reopening plan changes for Winston-Salem/Forsyth system Oct 13, 2020 In a somewhat confusing and convoluted discussion coming at the end of a nearly four-hour meeting, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Bo… Local News N.C. Highway Patrol identifies driver who died in Friday crash on N.C. 65 Oct 17, 2020 A Walnut Cove man who died Friday in a head-on traffic collision N.C. 65 has been identified, authorities said Saturday. Crime Danby House, site of alleged fight between residents that was encouraged by employees, sued by one of the residents Oct 17, 2020 Danby House — the assisted-living facility where three employees were accused of inciting two female residents to fight each other last year —… Local News No decision yet from school board Oct 19, 2020 The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education met in closed session for about three hours on Monday morning to discuss a personn… Local News Ask SAM: Early morning noise wakes up neighbors Oct 19, 2020 Q: The Food Lion at 1415 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, restocks the store sometime between the hours of 3:30 and 5 a.m. weekly. It is very… Recommended for you