WATCH NOW: A look inside the fire scene at fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem

City of Winston-Salem video from Winston Weaver fire scene Thursday morning
The Winston Weaver fertilizer plant continued to burn Thursday, even as rain fell overnight and into the morning, Winston-Salem fire officials said Thursday.
The risk of explosion decreases as time passes, said Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, but that risk still existed Thursday morning.
Rain is helping to cool the area, Grubbs said, but it also is pushing potentially harmful smoke closer to the ground in Winston-Salem.
Officials are warning people to stay out of the smoke as much as possible, particularly people who have a respiratory condition.
Wet weather means that drone teams can’t fly in the area so investigative teams weren’t able to survey the plant as the sun rose Thursday.
Crews were working to determine whether anything changed overnight, including what is still burning and how big the fire remains, Grubbs said.
As has been the case since Monday night, no firefighters were battling the flames on site Thursday morning due to the risk for explosion at the plant. Officials say they are instead waiting for the fire to expend its fuel and essentially burn out.
Fire officials can’t yet say how soon people might be able to return to their homes and jobs in the evacuated area within one mile of the plant, which stood near the corner of Cherry Street and Indiana Avenue. Grubbs said it all depends on how quickly officials can assemble the information they need from the site.
"It could be another day, it could be another week of waiting,” Grubbs said. We don’t know. We don’t want to speculate what we are going to do until we get out there and see what is going on.”
Specialists in the area are monitoring the air for certain gas levels to get an indication of what is happening with the fire, which — along with a better view of what is still burning — will tell fire crews whether the area remains too dangerous to enter.
He repeated the message that people should stay out of the evacuated area. On Wednesday, Mayor Allen Joines said the city would look for ways to make the evacuation zone more difficult to access.
Winston Weaver has announced that it is contributing $100,000 toward helping the city recover from the fire.
Fire investigator Rick McIntyre said he’s assembled a team of 12 specialists, including people from state and federal agencies to work on determining the cause of the fire.
He also said that, because Winston Weaver stored hazardous chemicals on site, it was subject to an annual inspection.
The plant was constructed in 1939 and opened in 1940. The building code in effect at that time was the 1936 building code, which continued to govern the company’s requirements for ensuring safety.
McIntyre said that the 1936 code had very little in it to control how chemicals are kept on the site.
“The building codes today have a lot more detail and requirements in regard to chemical processes and chemical storage,” McIntyre said. “Now, it is much more detailed, and that is what they would be required to meet if they built there today.”
McIntyre said he could not speculate on how much it would cost the company to build the plant to current standards.
Grubbs said that one of the hardest things firefighters had to do on Monday night was pull back from the roaring inferno that was destroying the fertilizer plant.
“It is a hard challenge for us to step back and look at everything from a distance,” Grubbs said. “I was on one of the first arriving companies when this incident happened. Our crews battled for two hours to try to stop the fire, before we realized that the conditions were unstoppable at that time. Making the decision for us to leave is very hard, and understanding what the impact to the community could be is very hard for us. We have to make these decisions every day, and typically they do not include leaving the scene.”
Grubbs said firefighters knew on arrival that the building was gone and that the focus would have to be on preventing the fire from spreading farther.
Fire officials also revealed Thursday morning that it was someone driving past the plant on Monday night who made the first 911 call to alert authorities about the fire. That call came in about 6:45 p.m.
“Within the space of three to four minutes, there were over a dozen phone calls, both from the facility and from passers-by and others outside the facility who saw the fire,” McIntyre said.
Only one employee was inside the plant when the fire started, McIntyre said. All 36 employees of the company are safe and accounted for, officials said, responding to an rumor that one employee was missing.
Grubbs said firefighters knew what was in the plant when they arrived and knew they had to work on trying to protect the chemicals inside the plant from the fire.
“One thing that is hard to explain is how fast things change on the scene,” he said. “When they changed and we knew we were no longer able to protect the chemicals from the fire, then we started to change the way we were thinking.”