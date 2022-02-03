WATCH NOW: A look inside the fire scene at fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem

He also said that, because Winston Weaver stored hazardous chemicals on site, it was subject to an annual inspection.

The plant was constructed in 1939 and opened in 1940. The building code in effect at that time was the 1936 building code, which continued to govern the company’s requirements for ensuring safety.

McIntyre said that the 1936 code had very little in it to control how chemicals are kept on the site.

“The building codes today have a lot more detail and requirements in regard to chemical processes and chemical storage,” McIntyre said. “Now, it is much more detailed, and that is what they would be required to meet if they built there today.”

McIntyre said he could not speculate on how much it would cost the company to build the plant to current standards.

Grubbs said that one of the hardest things firefighters had to do on Monday night was pull back from the roaring inferno that was destroying the fertilizer plant.